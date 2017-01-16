ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:52 pm

When actors direct: What a Ben Affleck film tells us about Ben Affleck

Ditto films by Denzel Washington, Mel Gibson, Kevin Costner and Orson Welles.

Live by Night

Because he's Batman, Ben Affleck was able to convince a major studio to throw tons of money at his gangster movie passion project "Live by Night."

Claire Folger

Photo:

In “Live by Night,” Ben Affleck plays the sleepiest gangster in gangster movie history. As Joe Coughlin, a World War I vet-turned-bootlegger, he trods about as if on powerful painkillers, and he whispers through the narration track with less enthusiasm, somehow, than Harrison Ford’s studio-enforced muttering over the theatrical cut of “Blade Runner.” What director is to blame for a performance this wooden? Ben Affleck, as it turns out. Ben Affleck the actor is even more dull and distant in Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” than he was in “Argo” and “The Town” — both, not coincidentally, also directed by Affleck.

Affleck only has himself to blame, but he probably doesn’t “blame” himself at all. These are the Ben Affleck performances Ben Affleck wants to give the world. When an actor directs him or herself — especially someone as powerful as Affleck is right now — they show moviegoers how they see themselves. More accurately, they show the world how they want them to see them. Affleck is only the thousandth or so actor who thought to themselves, ‘But what I really want to do is direct.’ It’s an act whose results vary wildly in quality and intent, but which is always a fascinating glimpse into the psyche of a celebrity.

RELATED: Stream This: Don't look at your phone while streaming "It Follows"

In Affleck’s case, what you learn is that he wants to be taken seriously as someone hurting on the inside. He clearly thinks the Ben Affleck characters in Ben Affleck-helmed films aren’t boring; they’re soulful, anguished, moving. (In “Argo” he even sports a sad beard, which he’d only busted out during the unintentionally funny final shot of “The Town.”) Worth noting is all three of these films de Ben Affleck (the fourth, “Gone Baby Gone,” starred his brother Casey, and is by a wide margin his best) are rip-roaring genre pieces, with him as the still, brooding center. He even gifts the meatier roles to other actors: Jeremy Renner in “The Town,” Chris Messina in “Live by Night,” as if to stress that he wasn’t there to chew scenery. Instead, he wants to show you his heart.

Ben Affleck the director of Ben Affleck is spiritually similar to Kevin Costner the director of Kevin Costner: both fundamentally don’t understand their own strengths. Costner is actually at his best when charismatic and rascally (“Bull Durham,” “Tin Cup”) or simply grouchy (“Hidden Figures”). He’s at his least engaging when he’s noble, sincere, blandly heroic. That’s what you get in the likes of “The Untouchables,” “JFK” and his Yank-accented “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” And it’s that side you get with the films directed by and starring Costner.

But Costner goes farther than Affleck, who tends to show himself working as a part of teams, suffering and brooding but only in “Argo” doing anything to benefit society at large. In “Dances with Wolves” and “The Postman,” Costner is the savior of, respectively, Native Americans and the entire world. The end of “The Postman” even boasts a bronze statue built in his likeness, so the future will never forget his greatness. When Costner isn’t worshipping himself as a champion to the masses, he’s granting viewers shots of his bare butt. (“Open Range,” Costner’s third directorial outing, is a more modest Western, but as a friend said, you can still tell that whoever filmed Costner was in love with him.)

Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis both won Tonys for the 2010 Broadway mounting of August Wilson's "Fences." Six years later they repeated the success in a movie, directed by Washington.

Paramount Pictures

Photo:

Contrast this with Denzel Washington. In “Antwone Fisher” and “The Great Debaters,” he’s the teacher coaxing greatness out of, respectively, a troubled young man (Derek Luke) and Jim Crow-plagued black pupils. You could accuse Washington the director of selling himself as a Costnerian savior — except the films are equally, if not moreso, about the people being taught and saved. He’s a generous filmmaker who doesn’t make a meal out of his generosity. He just does it. In the new “Fences,” he’s bringing his Tony-winning turn in August Wilson’s play — a tyrannical and self-destructive father — to the screen. But he’s also giving the other actors, and not just Viola Davis, room to kick ass, too. And he’s using his clout to bring Wilson to the screen, to sneak legendary theater into our blockbuster-drenched multiplexes. It’d hard to be cynical about Washington’s intentions; more movie gods should cash in on their name to make things, like the black experience, part of the cultural conversation.

Among the most fascinating breed of actor-directors is the one working through their own flailing neuroses while audiences watch. Of this strain, Woody Allen is the gold standard. His was a career that started like any classic screen comic, like Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton: He protected his brand of funny. Soon, though, his work blossomed into something more complicated, confessional. He pushed himself and became an artist, even if the typically self-effacing Woody has always insisted he has nothing on the likes of Akira Kurosawa or Ingmar Bergman. (Though some of us may prefer 1975’s “Love and Death” to the majority of the Bergman catalog.)

In that way, if no other, Woody’s not that different from Mel Gibson. The actor/director/hellion is nowhere to be seen in “Hacksaw Ridge,” which quietly raked in upward of $70 million in a country that seemed to have confined him to oblivion over his, well, you know, problems. But the movie is Gibson’s id as pure heroin: A vomit-y, hyperviolent ode to a pacifist, it’s some of that old time religion mixed with suffering that often makes “The Passion of the Christ” look like “What Women Want.” Mad Mel is using the public space to work through some stuff he’ll never conquer, just as he was when he had himself gorily executed in “Braveheart” or when he insisted his recut of 1999’s “Payback” include a brand new scene where the baddies smash his toes to make him talk.

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson didn't appear in "Hacksaw Ridge" (starring Andrew Garfield, center), but the actor-filmmaker is all over it anyway.

Mark Rogers

Photo:

Clint Eastwood is working through some stuff, too. Don’t worry: Eastwood’s not as messed up as Gibson. He’s simply stoically wrestling with ideas of heroism, of professionalism, and of what a career made up of playing righteous vigilantes and mavericks means. “Unforgiven” wasn’t the first time he grappled with the ghosts of all those he’s murdered onscreen. It was 1983’s “Sudden Impact,” his fourth go as Dirty Harry and the series’ most thoughtful and unnerving episode. The film ends (spoiler, we guess) with Harry Callahan identifying more with the vengeful murderer played by Sondra Locke than anyone else he’d run across over four entries. He understands her anguish, her need for bloodshed, and this realization disturbs him.

“Sudden Death”’s finale seems to haunt every Eastwood film made after, few of which can be read as black-or-white, as liberal or conservative, even as down-the-line libertarian. “I don’t know what I am,” he told Esquire last year about his politics. “I’m a little of everything.” Anyone who’s paid close scrutiny to what’s being said in his films — even, in fact especially, in “American Sniper” — could already tell.

Good to segue from Clint Eastwood to Vincent Gallo? Because a therapist would have a field day with the maker of “Buffalo ’66” and “The Brown Bunny,” with their mix of self-hatred and unbridled narcissism. Both are deeply personal, uncompromising art films whose eccentricity has been (unfairly) written off as egotistical. They also, the both of them, include his wang, in one form or the other: A stranger complimenting its size in a bathroom in “Buffalo ’66,” and then the potentially-fake monster itself getting mouthed in the climax of “The Brown Bunny.” Like Gibson, he’s putting it all out there — only moreso — and their power lies in him being TMI.

Other star-directors are harder to read, at least autobiographically. The cinema of George Clooney is upfront about simply concerning things Clooney likes: a free press taking down demagogues (“Good Night, and Good Luck”), old-timey football (“Leatherheads”), art salvaging during World War II (“The Monuments Men”). Kenneth Branagh shuffles between letting himself loose on Shakespeare and being an old-fashioned workhorse like Michael Curtiz, who flitted from genre to genre — from twisty mystery (“Dead Again”) to Universal horror (“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”) to attempted franchise blockbusters (“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”), all of which also star or feature him in very different roles.

Orson Welles was among the most elusive when it came to making cryptic autobiographies. “Citizen Kane” may have been an attack on William Randolph Hearst, but you can sense him worrying that he may too age into a lonely megalomaniac and tyrant. He didn’t; he spent much of his remaining decades struggling to get projects off the ground, selling himself out to the occasional booze ad or Pia Zadora vehicle or children's cartoon. You can sense this anxiety in all of his films, and in all of the performances within them.

Still, the closest Welles came to a confessional was 1966's “Chimes at Midnight,” in which he came to see himself as Falstaff, the shambling fool whose best days were behind him, who came to realize he no longer mattered in a world that had passed him by. It’s a deeply moving performance in one of his finest films, and one which grants viewers a pipeline, however indirect, into his brain. And it’s the opposite of “Live by Night,” which is neither a good film nor one that tells us anything interesting about Ben Affleck other than he likes gangster movies, he wields a lot of power in Hollywood and he wants you to take him more seriously than he deserves.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

It Follows

Stream This: Don't look at your phone while watching 'It Follows'

‘It Follows’ Netflix Instant You don’t want to casually watch this crossover indie horror success story like you would most things on your TV — your phone in hand, live tweeting and texting out cat photos. You probably won’t be able to. David Robert Mitchell’s fright-a-thon commands your attention not only because it’s good, but because it trains you how to watch it. As various teens try to avoid zombie-like creatures only they can see, you’re slowly conditioned to scan every widescreen frame,...
'The Son of Joseph' is Eugene Green's latest eccentric, soothing art filmReview: 'Sleepless' is busy trash that will play well on Sunday cable10 horror films to stream this Friday the 13th
John Tavares and Ryan Strome talk things over.

Same old issues continue to plague Islanders

The scene was the Barclays Center press conference room. Standing in front of the Islanders backdrop, Jack Capuano bared his frustrations with his team to a room of reporters.  It was a moment that, honestly, could have taken place in October or November or December. “We signed some guys for reasons,” Capuano said after the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, according to the New York Post.  “We want to give those guys an opportunity.” Without mentioning Andrew Ladd and Jason...
Ron Burgundy ... err, Ron Baker, should be the new face of the Knicks' franchise.

Crunch Time: Ron Baker is Ron Burgundy, Roger Goodell is a fraud

The best dirt from around the sports world on Monday, Jan. 16:   ‘I’m Ron Baker???” Sports has never been more entwined with entertainment, so if you’re a sports franchise that’s going nowhere in the standings – why not give the people what they want? Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker, who looks like a Von Erich brother from 1980s Texas pro wrestling, has become a fan favorite at MSG and a favorite in the Knicks’ locker room. He even cracked the Knicks’ starting lineup Monday against Atlanta. The...
Live by Night

When actors direct: What a Ben Affleck film tells us about Ben Affleck

In “Live by Night,” Ben Affleck plays the sleepiest gangster in gangster movie history. As Joe Coughlin, a World War I vet-turned-bootlegger, he trods about as if on powerful painkillers, and he whispers through the narration track with less enthusiasm, somehow, than Harrison Ford’s studio-enforced muttering over the theatrical cut of “Blade Runner.” What director is to blame for a performance this wooden? Ben Affleck, as it turns out. Ben Affleck the actor is even more dull and distant in Ben...
Rebecca Ness, Don't vote for an asshole, Gouache and graphite on paper, 6.5 x 7.5 inches3Photos

'Re·volt·ing' stages a one-night artistic response to inauguration day

On inauguration day, protests of all sorts will surely be taking place across America. A display of protest will also be happening in the Distillery Gallery in South Boston — but of the artistic persuasion. Titled "re·volt·ing: an art show in protest," this one-night pop-up show on Jan. 20 will display works inspired by America’s political climate. More than 40 artists and curators will be showing works in styles ranging from portraiture and drawing to sculptural pieces and performance art....
William Regal introduces the UK tournament.

WWE Talk: The UK Tournament and the globalization of pro wrestling

This past weekend, the WWE Network held the first ever United Kingdom Championship Tournament. With the success of the Cruiserweight Tournament, WWE apparently thought if they produced any kind of international tournament, it would get the same buzz. But it doesn’t seem like many fans were talking about this special. While the Cruiserweight invitational was a weekly program spanning a few weeks, the UK Championship Tournament was aired in one weekend. Held in the relatively smaller venue of the...
Abigail Merlis and Graham Johns of Boston Ballet II in George Balanchine's Haeiff Divertimento.

Boston Ballet’s BB@home Series gives a peek at the future of the corps

This winter, the Boston Ballet will open their rehearsal space in the South End for the exclusive 2017 BB@home Series. Over the intimate three performances — featuring the main company and Boston Ballet II (BBII), the ballet’s second company — artistic director Mikko Nissinen and world-renowned choreographer William Forsythe will also take the stage. The series begins with a program featuring BBII’s performances of George Balanchine’s “Haieff Divertimento”; Jaime Sierra’s all-male ensemble...
Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse get cozy in Mexico

Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse get cozy in Mexico

Seems that former Bradley Cooper flame Suki Waterhouse has had enough of “silver linings” and is all about “The Force” these days. TMZ posted photos of the 25-year-old canoodling in paradise with “Rogue One” star Diego Luna on a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico. The 37-year-old actor and Suki recently co-starred in cannibal thriller, "The Bad Batch," alongside Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa and Giovanni Ribisi. No word on when the relationship kicked off or if they're even official, and the...
Aaron Rodgers will more or less be asked to single-handedly carry the Packers past the Falcons.

5 match ups to watch for in NFC, AFC championships (Le'Veon Bell vs. Patriots, Aaron Rodgers vs. the world)

There is little doubt the offenses (and the quarterbacks) are the stars in the NFL's Final Four, which will kick off with a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.  And while we know that either the Packers or Falcons will face the Steelers or Patriots in Super Bowl 51 next month, the playoffs have already shown that underdog or favorite — anything can happen. As we prepare for two more weeks of football before a long offseason, here are the five most interesting match ups to pay attention to: 1....

Most Commented

Too soon to say if Italy needs fresh measures to curb deficit: minister
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Mike Grella looks to be on the verge of completing a speedy recovery.

Red Bulls expect Mike Grella to be healthy, ready to go in new season

Today 4:25 pm Mike Grella appears to be ready and fit for the Red Bulls upcoming training camp as offseason surgery and rehab appears to have progressed on-time. An influential midfielder and a near constant starter on the wing for head coach Jesse Marsch the past two years, Grella played the last couple of months of the season with an injury that forced him to eventually go under the knife. Still, Grella enjoyed a very strong start to the 2016 season and finished with a very solid seven goals and six...

Philadelphia

Jahlil Okafor's days in Philly may very well be numbered.

NBA trade rumors: Sixers to audition Jahlil Okafor as deadline nears

Today 2:06 pm It can't be easy being Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, or their GM Bryan Colangelo. The two have been juggling the usage of their three big men, Jahlil Okafor, Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, and have received stark criticsm all season. With Embiid turning into the 76ers' superstar of the future, there is lively debate as to the fates for Okafor and Noel — gifted offensive and defensive centers respectively — and who will be moved prior to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. After sitting on the bench to...

Boston

Rebecca Ness, Don't vote for an asshole, Gouache and graphite on paper, 6.5 x 7.5 inches3Photos

'Re·volt·ing' stages a one-night artistic response to inauguration day

Today 3:07 pm On inauguration day, protests of all sorts will surely be taking place across America. A display of protest will also be happening in the Distillery Gallery in South Boston — but of the artistic persuasion. Titled "re·volt·ing: an art show in protest," this one-night pop-up show on Jan. 20 will display works inspired by America’s political climate. More than 40 artists and curators will be showing works in styles ranging from portraiture and drawing to sculptural pieces and performance art....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News