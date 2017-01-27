Side Ponytail Comedy, Monday, Jan. 30

Cure your case of the Mondays every time at this weekly night of free comedy from Side Ponytail at Friends & Lovers Bar. This week’s lineup includes “Daily Show” writer Devin Dellaquanti and Brantley Brice of Spike TV. Free laughs, free scrunchies. 7-9 p.m., Friends and Lovers, 641 Classon Ave.

Drunk TED Talks Roast of Literary Men: The Sequel, Tuesday, Jan. 31

Because there is no end to insufferable men of letters, Drunk TED Talks is hosting a second evening dedicated to lampooning the likes of Fitzgerald, Bukowski, Gladwell and Thoreau. Writers Eve Peyser, Charlotte Shane, Rachel Syme and Jaboukie-Young White each take one of the aforementioned blowhards to task. 7-9 p.m., Housing Works Bookstore Cafe, 126 Crosby St.

Roots n’ Ruckus, Wed., Feb. 1

Get over hump day at this roots music variety show, held every Wednesday night at Jalopy Theatre and School of Music in Red Hook. This week sees half hour sets from country duo Piedmont Bluz, Ruckus host Feral Foster, indie folk artist Belle-Skinner and singer-songwriters Brother Roy and Wharfer. 9 p.m., Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, 315 Columbia St.