Since Inauguration Day, acts of resistance have become a part of the weekly, even daily routine of citizens across America — from making calls to senators and congressmen, to attending rallies and protests, to meeting with community organizing groups. Each week, we’ll point you to a few events that are scheduled in New York City.

Get Organized Brooklyn

#GetOrganizedBK is an initiative from Council member Brad Lander that consists of 15 volunteer-led “working groups” that meet monthly to develop resistance strategies. This Monday, Lander hosts a brainstorming session at Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope, beginning at 6:30 with a panel discussion on protecting immigrants in sanctuary cities. Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Pl. Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m., bradlander.nyc/issues/get-organized-bk

Resist Trump Tuesdays

This organization meets weekly to rally against discriminatory policies in the Trump administration. This week, they’ll gather at Columbus Circle and march to Trump Tower to protest the anti-LGBT “First Amendment Defense Act,” among other executive orders. RSVP here. Columbus Circle, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:00-8:00 p.m., resisthere.org

State of Immigration State of Emergency

Council member Jumaane D. Williams, along with Senator Kevin S. Parker, assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte and district leader Josue Pierre will host an information session and panel discussion on immigration policy changes under Trump and how to prepare for them. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:00-8:30 p.m., Flatbush YMCA, 1401 Flatbush Ave., facebook.com/events/465858300470489/

For more, visit Take Action NYC, a weekly event calendar and activism resource.



