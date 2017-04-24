Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno flavored chips due to salmonella concern

Heads up, lovers of spicy chips: Frito-Lay has recalled two jalapeno flavored varieties due to salmonella concerns.

The recall applies to the Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and the Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

The recall is voluntary on the part of Frito-Lay. Frito-Lay’s seasoning supplier has recalled their jalapeno powder due to traces of salmonella, but at this point, the FDA has not found any Frito-Lay chips infected with salmonella.

Frito-Lay advises customers to discard any sized bags of the above flavors with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior.

Discard any of the below multi-pack varieties with a use date of Jun 20:

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramps. According to WebMD, they usually kick in 12 to 72 hours after infection and last 4 to 7 days. Healthy individuals tend to recover on their own, but older adults, infants and the immunosuppressed are at the highest risk of needing to be hospitalized for dehydration.

Visit jalapenochiprecall.com for more information or to seek a reimbursement.