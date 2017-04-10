Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 11, 2017

ACROSS 1 Finishes a skirt 5 "Star Wars" thug 10 Ketch's cousin 14 Landed 15 NBA's Shaquille 16 Jai -- 17 Glasnost initials 18 Model's need 19 Change decor 20 Lustrous fabric 22 Takes part (2 wds.) 24 Body part 25 First-rate 26 Sapporo's island 30 Wild guesses 35 Feminine principle 36 Eighteen-wheeler 37 Free 38 Cloud-nine feeling 41 Spot remover 43 When pigs fly 44 Down Under bird 45 Paramount rival 46 "Hello" chanteuse 47 Scatters 50 Non-verbal OKs 53 Dovetail 54 Acrobat's bar 58 24-hour racing locale 62 Chenille item 63 Teacher of Stradivari 66 Follow the rules 67 Thought 68 Violinist's stickum 69 In no time 70 Pills and such 71 Tap 72 Ballad