The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...