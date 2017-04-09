 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 10, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

 Published : April 10, 2017 | Updated : April 10, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 10, 2017

ACROSS

 1 Happy-hour letters
 5 Singer -- Brickell
 9 Makes a collar
 13 River in France
 14 -- Rica
 16 State positively
 17 Kooks from a Carnival? (2 wds.)
 19 Peat --
 20 Moose kin
 21 Aykroyd or Quayle
 22 Twang or drawl
 24 What never to tell (2 wds.)
 25 Gourmandize
 26 Just as soon
 29 They're classified (2 wds.)
 33 Place
 34 Clonk
 35 -- -- move on!
 37 Winery feature
 38 Wildlife refuges
 39 House site
 40 Amateur opposites
 42 Whit
 43 Jet jockey
 45 Strong, as feelings
 47 Complaint
 48 Unhatched fish
 49 Woods insect
 50 Farewells
 53 Hwy.
 54 High-tech scan
 57 Goat-man
 58 Got through
 61 Remnant
 62 Fend off
 63 Lowdown joint
 64 Many NYC homes
 65 Climb a pole
 66 Grills, maybe

DOWN 
  1 Option for Hamlet (2 wds.)
 2 Barrette user
 3 Ms. Dinesen
 4 Hat or city
 5 Cream puff
 6 Metaphysical poet
 7 Ames inst.
 8 Wonder Woman's friend
 9 Luggage attachment (2 wds.)
 10 Bard's river
 11 Kindest regards
 12 Almost grads
 15 Uses a ladder
 18 Laid off
 23 Purring pet
 24 So!
 26 Host's plea
 27 Video-game pioneer
 28 Wyoming range
 29 Snowy
 30 Atmosphere
 31 Ms. Reese
 32 Waited in line
 34 Art colony town
 36 Courtroom fig.
 38 Police procedures
 41 Guitar features
 43 Harness-racing horse
 44 Genre
 46 Fair-hiring abbr.
 47 Woolen item
 49 Fountain in Rome
 50 Senior cit. group
 51 Four-handed piano piece
 52 Cliques
 54 Rockies, briefly
 55 Smell strongly
 56 Time to beware
 57 D.C. vitamin monitors
 59 Slangy negative
 60 APB datum
