Crossword puzzle answers: April 10, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 10, 2017
ACROSS 1 Happy-hour letters 5 Singer -- Brickell 9 Makes a collar 13 River in France 14 -- Rica 16 State positively 17 Kooks from a Carnival? (2 wds.) 19 Peat -- 20 Moose kin 21 Aykroyd or Quayle 22 Twang or drawl 24 What never to tell (2 wds.) 25 Gourmandize 26 Just as soon 29 They're classified (2 wds.) 33 Place 34 Clonk 35 -- -- move on! 37 Winery feature 38 Wildlife refuges 39 House site 40 Amateur opposites 42 Whit 43 Jet jockey 45 Strong, as feelings 47 Complaint 48 Unhatched fish 49 Woods insect 50 Farewells 53 Hwy. 54 High-tech scan 57 Goat-man 58 Got through 61 Remnant 62 Fend off 63 Lowdown joint 64 Many NYC homes 65 Climb a pole 66 Grills, maybe
DOWN 1 Option for Hamlet (2 wds.) 2 Barrette user 3 Ms. Dinesen 4 Hat or city 5 Cream puff 6 Metaphysical poet 7 Ames inst. 8 Wonder Woman's friend 9 Luggage attachment (2 wds.) 10 Bard's river 11 Kindest regards 12 Almost grads 15 Uses a ladder 18 Laid off 23 Purring pet 24 So! 26 Host's plea 27 Video-game pioneer 28 Wyoming range 29 Snowy 30 Atmosphere 31 Ms. Reese 32 Waited in line 34 Art colony town 36 Courtroom fig. 38 Police procedures 41 Guitar features 43 Harness-racing horse 44 Genre 46 Fair-hiring abbr. 47 Woolen item 49 Fountain in Rome 50 Senior cit. group 51 Four-handed piano piece 52 Cliques 54 Rockies, briefly 55 Smell strongly 56 Time to beware 57 D.C. vitamin monitors 59 Slangy negative 60 APB datum