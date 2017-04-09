Crossword puzzle answers: April 10, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 10, 2017

ACROSS 1 Happy-hour letters 5 Singer -- Brickell 9 Makes a collar 13 River in France 14 -- Rica 16 State positively 17 Kooks from a Carnival? (2 wds.) 19 Peat -- 20 Moose kin 21 Aykroyd or Quayle 22 Twang or drawl 24 What never to tell (2 wds.) 25 Gourmandize 26 Just as soon 29 They're classified (2 wds.) 33 Place 34 Clonk 35 -- -- move on! 37 Winery feature 38 Wildlife refuges 39 House site 40 Amateur opposites 42 Whit 43 Jet jockey 45 Strong, as feelings 47 Complaint 48 Unhatched fish 49 Woods insect 50 Farewells 53 Hwy. 54 High-tech scan 57 Goat-man 58 Got through 61 Remnant 62 Fend off 63 Lowdown joint 64 Many NYC homes 65 Climb a pole 66 Grills, maybe