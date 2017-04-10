 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2017

 Published : April 11, 2017 | Updated : April 11, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 11, 2017

ACROSS

 1 Finishes a skirt
 5 "Star Wars" thug
 10 Ketch's cousin
 14 Landed
 15 NBA's Shaquille
 16 Jai --
 17 Glasnost initials
 18 Model's need
 19 Change decor
 20 Lustrous fabric
 22 Takes part (2 wds.)
 24 Body part
 25 First-rate
 26 Sapporo's island
 30 Wild guesses
 35 Feminine principle
 36 Eighteen-wheeler
 37 Free
 38 Cloud-nine feeling
 41 Spot remover
 43 When pigs fly
 44 Down Under bird
 45 Paramount rival
 46 "Hello" chanteuse
 47 Scatters
 50 Non-verbal OKs
 53 Dovetail
 54 Acrobat's bar
 58 24-hour racing locale
 62 Chenille item
 63 Teacher of Stradivari
 66 Follow the rules
 67 Thought
 68 Violinist's stickum
 69 In no time
 70 Pills and such
 71 Tap
 72 Ballad
DOWN 
  1 Herr's abode
 2 "Frozen" princess
 3 Haze
 4 Talk a blue --
 5 "Dog Barking at the Moon" painter (2 wds.)
 6 Filmmaker -- Lee
 7 Pollen spreader
 8 Ukulele cousin
 9 Choral section
 10 Wild tale
 11 Stein fillers
 12 Dry riverbed
 13 "Wimoweh" beast
 21 Baseball stat
 23 Newsstand buy
 25 Quagmire
 26 "Laughing" animal
 27 Helped the Tin Man
 28 Jack, in cards
 29 "Gunga --"
 31 Explosive letters
 32 Ion sources
 33 Overindulge
 34 Appears
 39 Util. bill
 40 Curie daughter
 41 Fifi's boyfriend
 42 Fashion accessory (2 wds.)
 44 Mag. staff
 48 "-- upon this quiet life!"
 49 Farthest
 51 Missouri range
 52 Brat, plus
 54 Neaten a beard
 55 Took the trolley
 56 Not up yet
 57 Potpie veggies
 59 -- Ben Adhem
 60 Gas for a sign
 61 New Year's Eve word
 64 Active Japanese volcano
 65 Nervous twitch
Tags:Crossword
