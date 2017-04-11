Crossword puzzle answers: April 12, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 12, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Opposite of barked 7 TDs are worth 6 10 Stooped down 14 Claim 15 Dinny's rider 16 Field of study 17 Slings mud at 18 Jazz trombonist -- Winding 19 Comes apart 20 Subtle menace (2 wds.) 23 Portfolio item 26 Uh cousins 27 Grocery section 28 Alexander's phenomenon 29 Holds 30 Take the title 31 Bikini half 32 U.K. fliers 33 Big rodeo town 37 Lout 38 Hail, to Caesar 39 Lime cooler 40 Estuary 41 Made a dull noise 43 Composer -- Rorem 44 Tavern 45 Drei less zwei 46 Opposite of norte 47 Catch some rays 48 Defendants' answers 51 "Arabian Nights" bird 52 Ozone and radon 53 Momentous 56 Viking letter 57 Keystone -- 58 Keep your place (hyph.) 62 Lyric poems 63 Helmsman's dir. 64 Surface 65 Tree house? 66 Single no more 67 Entered traffic