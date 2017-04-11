 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 12, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Metro Games
 Published : April 12, 2017 | Updated : April 12, 2017
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 12, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Opposite of barked
 7 TDs are worth 6
 10 Stooped down
 14 Claim
 15 Dinny's rider
 16 Field of study
 17 Slings mud at
 18 Jazz trombonist -- Winding
 19 Comes apart
 20 Subtle menace (2 wds.)
 23 Portfolio item
 26 Uh cousins
 27 Grocery section
 28 Alexander's phenomenon
 29 Holds
 30 Take the title
 31 Bikini half
 32 U.K. fliers
 33 Big rodeo town
 37 Lout
 38 Hail, to Caesar
 39 Lime cooler
 40 Estuary
 41 Made a dull noise
 43 Composer -- Rorem
 44 Tavern
 45 Drei less zwei
 46 Opposite of norte
 47 Catch some rays
 48 Defendants' answers
 51 "Arabian Nights" bird
 52 Ozone and radon
 53 Momentous
 56 Viking letter
 57 Keystone --
 58 Keep your place (hyph.)
 62 Lyric poems
 63 Helmsman's dir.
 64 Surface
 65 Tree house?
 66 Single no more
 67 Entered traffic

DOWN 
1 More, to Pedro
 2 "Nightmare" street
 3 Pamplona yell
 4 Zigzagged
 5 White heron
 6 Mr. Arnaz
 7 Hearth tools
 8 Warty jumpers
 9 Hiss
 10 Except
 11 Iroquois speakers
 12 View from Everest
 13 Preference
 21 Riffled through
 22 Rained hard?
 23 Prior's superior
 24 Vaughan or Miles
 25 Foul-up
 29 Refuge
 30 Fisherman's boot
 32 Dashing
 33 Vancouver puckster
 34 Diva's tunes
 35 Hair tint
 36 Reb's foes
 42 Least sloppy
 46 Lathered
 47 Supermarket employee
 48 Evita or Juan
 49 Summa cum --
 50 Ocean fliers
 51 Geneva's river
 52 Elf cousin
 54 Misrepresent
 55 Footnote word
 59 Joule fraction
 60 Time period
 61 Blushing
