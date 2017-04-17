Crossword puzzle answers: April 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 18, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Did in the dragon 5 -- au vin 8 Cockamamie 12 Archer of note 14 Soybean product 15 Qatar ruler 16 Wonderland girl 17 Stereo system (hyph.) 18 What Ali stung like (2 wds.) 19 Put to bed (2 wds.) 21 By a whisker 23 Slumber-party attire 24 "NOVA" network 25 Country rtes. 26 Heavy rainfalls 30 Edgar -- Poe 32 Man-made fiber 33 Jealous (hyph.) 37 Afrikaner 38 Poet's adverb 39 Wizened 40 Jogger's wear 42 Wood finish 43 Ridge between faults 44 After-dinner chore 45 -- Mahal 48 -- -di-dah 49 Garnet or ruby 50 Did not resist 52 As if in a reverie 57 Botanist's wings 58 Gossip tidbit 60 River in France 61 Funny Nora -- 62 -- de plume 63 Funny bone 64 Gets the picture 65 Earth, in combos 66 Spyglass part