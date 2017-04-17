 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 18, 2017

 Published : April 18, 2017 | Updated : April 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 18, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Did in the dragon
 5 -- au vin
 8 Cockamamie
 12 Archer of note
 14 Soybean product
 15 Qatar ruler
 16 Wonderland girl
 17 Stereo system (hyph.)
 18 What Ali stung like (2 wds.)
 19 Put to bed (2 wds.)
 21 By a whisker
 23 Slumber-party attire
 24 "NOVA" network
 25 Country rtes.
 26 Heavy rainfalls
 30 Edgar -- Poe
 32 Man-made fiber
 33 Jealous (hyph.)
 37 Afrikaner
 38 Poet's adverb
 39 Wizened
 40 Jogger's wear
 42 Wood finish
 43 Ridge between faults
 44 After-dinner chore
 45 -- Mahal
 48 -- -di-dah
 49 Garnet or ruby
 50 Did not resist
 52 As if in a reverie
 57 Botanist's wings
 58 Gossip tidbit
 60 River in France
 61 Funny Nora --
 62 -- de plume
 63 Funny bone
 64 Gets the picture
 65 Earth, in combos
 66 Spyglass part
DOWN 
  1 "Out, cat!"
 2 Dilly
 3 Spectacular
 4 Candle part
 5 Kind of purse
 6 Switch position
 7 Nitpicker
 8 Diary opener
 9 Fossil resin
 10 Pasture
 11 Low cards
 13 Keep digging
 14 Closer than that
 20 LP spinners
 22 Wise-owl link
 24 Beseech
 26 Is grief-stricken
 27 Stern opposite
 28 Nautical position
 29 Rabbi's reading
 30 "You -- serious!"
 31 Robins' domiciles
 33 Grind, as teeth
 34 Slangy OK
 35 A Great Lake
 36 Lairs
 38 Causing a blister
 41 Enameled metal
 42 Metaphor kin
 44 Some, to Pierre
 45 Warty critters
 46 "Devil With -- -- Dress On"
 47 Dixon of astrology
 49 Junk food buys
 51 Longings
 52 Office note
 53 Ex-NFL coach Chuck --
 54 Taunt
 55 Hubbard of sci-fi
 56 Somber evergreens
 59 "Little piggie"

