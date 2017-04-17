Crossword puzzle answers: April 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 18, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Did in the dragon 5 -- au vin 8 Cockamamie 12 Archer of note 14 Soybean product 15 Qatar ruler 16 Wonderland girl 17 Stereo system (hyph.) 18 What Ali stung like (2 wds.) 19 Put to bed (2 wds.) 21 By a whisker 23 Slumber-party attire 24 "NOVA" network 25 Country rtes. 26 Heavy rainfalls 30 Edgar -- Poe 32 Man-made fiber 33 Jealous (hyph.) 37 Afrikaner 38 Poet's adverb 39 Wizened 40 Jogger's wear 42 Wood finish 43 Ridge between faults 44 After-dinner chore 45 -- Mahal 48 -- -di-dah 49 Garnet or ruby 50 Did not resist 52 As if in a reverie 57 Botanist's wings 58 Gossip tidbit 60 River in France 61 Funny Nora -- 62 -- de plume 63 Funny bone 64 Gets the picture 65 Earth, in combos 66 Spyglass part
DOWN 1 "Out, cat!" 2 Dilly 3 Spectacular 4 Candle part 5 Kind of purse 6 Switch position 7 Nitpicker 8 Diary opener 9 Fossil resin 10 Pasture 11 Low cards 13 Keep digging 14 Closer than that 20 LP spinners 22 Wise-owl link 24 Beseech 26 Is grief-stricken 27 Stern opposite 28 Nautical position 29 Rabbi's reading 30 "You -- serious!" 31 Robins' domiciles 33 Grind, as teeth 34 Slangy OK 35 A Great Lake 36 Lairs 38 Causing a blister 41 Enameled metal 42 Metaphor kin 44 Some, to Pierre 45 Warty critters 46 "Devil With -- -- Dress On" 47 Dixon of astrology 49 Junk food buys 51 Longings 52 Office note 53 Ex-NFL coach Chuck -- 54 Taunt 55 Hubbard of sci-fi 56 Somber evergreens 59 "Little piggie"