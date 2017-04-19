 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 20, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 20, 2017 | Updated : April 20, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 20, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Vaccine amts.
 4 Some T-shirts
 8 Burn up the road
 12 Give a high-five
 13 Nose stimulus
 14 Chilling
 16 "Tomb Raider" heroine
 17 Cheerful tone
 18 Lady outlaw Belle --
 19 Sierra Madre gold
 20 Assist (3 wds.)
 22 Mezzanine
 24 Hitch in plans
 25 Make haste
 26 Household members
 28 Square root of IX
 31 Bean or Welles
 34 Mrs. Lennon
 35 Dollywood loc.
 36 Prospector's tool
 37 Garden bulb
 38 Part of NBA
 39 Lot size, often
 40 Shah's kingdom
 41 Oven gloves
 42 Gehrig or Rawls
 43 Noncoms
 44 Thug's piece
 45 Complimentary
 47 Move like a moccasin
 51 Yegg
 55 Tina Turner's ex
 56 Express a view
 57 One-time Mets' stadium
 58 Roman poet
 59 Risk a ticket
 60 Overflow with
 61 Female lobsters
 62 Bring to bay
 63 Diploma word
 64 Chow mein additive

DOWN 
  1 "It Girl" -- Bow
 2 Wassailers' tune
 3 Health resort
 4 Illinois city
 5 Uplift
 6 Numbskull
 7 Baja Ms.
 8 Pine exudations
 9 Insurance giant
 10 Most rugged
 11 Aer Lingus base
 12 Messy person
 15 Bungle
 20 Kind of cloth
 21 Lens setting
 23 Throttle
 26 Rum mixers
 27 Similar
 29 Technical sch.
 30 Motels of yore
 31 Outback gem
 32 Puerto --
 33 More shabby
 34 Round dwelling
 35 Sully
 37 Kind of lily
 41 California's -- Woods
 43 Break away
 44 Shimmers
 46 "Walk Away --"
 47 Trapshooting
 48 Honey producers
 49 Scraping by
 50 Lipstick shades
 51 Soap pad brand
 52 Client mtg.
 53 Whodunit terrier
 54 Sonny's ex
 58 Unit of resistance
 

