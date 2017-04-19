Crossword puzzle answers: April 20, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 20, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Vaccine amts. 4 Some T-shirts 8 Burn up the road 12 Give a high-five 13 Nose stimulus 14 Chilling 16 "Tomb Raider" heroine 17 Cheerful tone 18 Lady outlaw Belle -- 19 Sierra Madre gold 20 Assist (3 wds.) 22 Mezzanine 24 Hitch in plans 25 Make haste 26 Household members 28 Square root of IX 31 Bean or Welles 34 Mrs. Lennon 35 Dollywood loc. 36 Prospector's tool 37 Garden bulb 38 Part of NBA 39 Lot size, often 40 Shah's kingdom 41 Oven gloves 42 Gehrig or Rawls 43 Noncoms 44 Thug's piece 45 Complimentary 47 Move like a moccasin 51 Yegg 55 Tina Turner's ex 56 Express a view 57 One-time Mets' stadium 58 Roman poet 59 Risk a ticket 60 Overflow with 61 Female lobsters 62 Bring to bay 63 Diploma word 64 Chow mein additive
DOWN 1 "It Girl" -- Bow 2 Wassailers' tune 3 Health resort 4 Illinois city 5 Uplift 6 Numbskull 7 Baja Ms. 8 Pine exudations 9 Insurance giant 10 Most rugged 11 Aer Lingus base 12 Messy person 15 Bungle 20 Kind of cloth 21 Lens setting 23 Throttle 26 Rum mixers 27 Similar 29 Technical sch. 30 Motels of yore 31 Outback gem 32 Puerto -- 33 More shabby 34 Round dwelling 35 Sully 37 Kind of lily 41 California's -- Woods 43 Break away 44 Shimmers 46 "Walk Away --" 47 Trapshooting 48 Honey producers 49 Scraping by 50 Lipstick shades 51 Soap pad brand 52 Client mtg. 53 Whodunit terrier 54 Sonny's ex 58 Unit of resistance