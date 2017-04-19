Crossword puzzle answers: April 20, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 20, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Vaccine amts. 4 Some T-shirts 8 Burn up the road 12 Give a high-five 13 Nose stimulus 14 Chilling 16 "Tomb Raider" heroine 17 Cheerful tone 18 Lady outlaw Belle -- 19 Sierra Madre gold 20 Assist (3 wds.) 22 Mezzanine 24 Hitch in plans 25 Make haste 26 Household members 28 Square root of IX 31 Bean or Welles 34 Mrs. Lennon 35 Dollywood loc. 36 Prospector's tool 37 Garden bulb 38 Part of NBA 39 Lot size, often 40 Shah's kingdom 41 Oven gloves 42 Gehrig or Rawls 43 Noncoms 44 Thug's piece 45 Complimentary 47 Move like a moccasin 51 Yegg 55 Tina Turner's ex 56 Express a view 57 One-time Mets' stadium 58 Roman poet 59 Risk a ticket 60 Overflow with 61 Female lobsters 62 Bring to bay 63 Diploma word 64 Chow mein additive