Crossword puzzle answers: April 21, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 21, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Bleachers cry 4 Confronted 9 Keep time 13 Wyo. neighbor 14 "Hasta --!" 15 Persona non -- 16 Friend of the Three Musketeers 18 Toxic gas 19 Discharge 20 Passport or deed 22 Loser's challenge 25 Easy win 26 Normandy city 28 Backbones 32 Mich. neighbor 35 Tissue layers 37 Night racket 38 Sighs of relief 40 Mine cars 42 Toothy smile 43 Worries too much 45 Mug 47 Circus routine 48 News exclusives 50 Earthenware pots 52 Gator kin 54 Taco cousin 58 Examined (2 wds.) 62 Adjusted a piano 63 Kate's sitcom friend 64 Mix at a mixer 67 Harness parts 68 "The Velvet Fog" 69 Under par 70 Hong -- 71 Action lead-in 72 Wind dir.
DOWN 1 Jockey 2 Maxim 3 Seraglio 4 Crew cut 5 31-day mo. 6 Five score yrs. 7 By Jove! 8 Benefactor 9 Seizing up, as a muscle 10 Take on cargo 11 Like -- -- of bricks 12 Breathe hard 15 Complains 17 Romanov title 21 IBM and GE 23 Lisa Lisa & -- Jam 24 Whodunit suspects 27 Totally cool! 29 Director -- Ephron 30 Clapton of "Lay Down Sally" 31 On its way 32 Big galoots 33 DEA operative 34 Inspector Kojak 36 Refine ore 39 Lingerie item 41 Round building 44 Buying frenzies 46 Worse, as the weather 49 Instant lawn 51 Phaser setting 53 Organ-pipes 55 "-- Baby" (Helen Reddy song) 56 Wooded valleys 57 Astaire sister 58 Carefree escapade 59 Tub in the fridge 60 Dutra of golf 61 Tweety or Sylvester 65 Mohawk-sporting actor (2 wds.) 66 Bovary title