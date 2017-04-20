Crossword puzzle answers: April 21, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 21, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Bleachers cry 4 Confronted 9 Keep time 13 Wyo. neighbor 14 "Hasta --!" 15 Persona non -- 16 Friend of the Three Musketeers 18 Toxic gas 19 Discharge 20 Passport or deed 22 Loser's challenge 25 Easy win 26 Normandy city 28 Backbones 32 Mich. neighbor 35 Tissue layers 37 Night racket 38 Sighs of relief 40 Mine cars 42 Toothy smile 43 Worries too much 45 Mug 47 Circus routine 48 News exclusives 50 Earthenware pots 52 Gator kin 54 Taco cousin 58 Examined (2 wds.) 62 Adjusted a piano 63 Kate's sitcom friend 64 Mix at a mixer 67 Harness parts 68 "The Velvet Fog" 69 Under par 70 Hong -- 71 Action lead-in 72 Wind dir.