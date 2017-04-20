 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 21, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 21, 2017 | Updated : April 21, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 21, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Bleachers cry
 4 Confronted
 9 Keep time
 13 Wyo. neighbor
 14 "Hasta --!"
 15 Persona non --
 16 Friend of the Three Musketeers
 18 Toxic gas
 19 Discharge
 20 Passport or deed
 22 Loser's challenge
 25 Easy win
 26 Normandy city
 28 Backbones
 32 Mich. neighbor
 35 Tissue layers
 37 Night racket
 38 Sighs of relief
 40 Mine cars
 42 Toothy smile
 43 Worries too much
 45 Mug
 47 Circus routine
 48 News exclusives
 50 Earthenware pots
 52 Gator kin
 54 Taco cousin
 58 Examined (2 wds.)
 62 Adjusted a piano
 63 Kate's sitcom friend
 64 Mix at a mixer
 67 Harness parts
 68 "The Velvet Fog"
 69 Under par
 70 Hong --
 71 Action lead-in
 72 Wind dir.
DOWN 
 1 Jockey
 2 Maxim
 3 Seraglio
 4 Crew cut
 5 31-day mo.
 6 Five score yrs.
 7 By Jove!
 8 Benefactor
 9 Seizing up, as a muscle
 10 Take on cargo
 11 Like -- -- of bricks
 12 Breathe hard
 15 Complains
 17 Romanov title
 21 IBM and GE
 23 Lisa Lisa & -- Jam
 24 Whodunit suspects
 27 Totally cool!
 29 Director -- Ephron
 30 Clapton of "Lay Down Sally"
 31 On its way
 32 Big galoots
 33 DEA operative
 34 Inspector Kojak
 36 Refine ore
 39 Lingerie item
 41 Round building
 44 Buying frenzies
 46 Worse, as the weather
 49 Instant lawn
 51 Phaser setting
 53 Organ-pipes
 55 "-- Baby" (Helen Reddy song)
 56 Wooded valleys
 57 Astaire sister
 58 Carefree escapade
 59 Tub in the fridge
 60 Dutra of golf
 61 Tweety or Sylvester
 65 Mohawk-sporting actor (2 wds.)
 66 Bovary title
