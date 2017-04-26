 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: April 27, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 27, 2017 | Updated : April 27, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 27, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Litter
 6 Chip in
 10 Those guys
 14 Agave
 15 On -- -- with
 16 Red on the inside
 17 Go biking
 18 Chevalier musical
 19 Mine and thine
 20 Custody
 22 Adds up
 24 Go right
 26 Made catty remarks
 27 Perfumed pouches
 31 Language suffix
 32 Built-up
 33 Pipe down!
 36 Ms. Hagen of films
 39 Bearing
 40 Puts on
 41 Do a barber's job
 42 Boathouse gear
 43 Shade-loving plant
 44 In a crazy way
 45 Damage the finish
 46 "20,000 -- Under the Sea"
 48 Lumber
 51 Solomon, to David
 52 Rustics
 54 Big name in geometry
 59 Lurch
 60 Eggnog time
 62 Pablo's girl
 63 Klein of fashion
 64 Hurt in the bullring
 65 Hard-luck case
 66 Fling
 67 Zipped along
 68 Nab
DOWN 
 1 Sort
 2 Paris streets
 3 Aussie rockers
 4 Leave a mark
 5 Kind of lamp
 6 Old crone
 7 Sweeping, as a story
 8 Nigerian city
 9 Victorian quality
 10 Road company
 11 -- couture
 12 Goofed up
 13 Predicament
 21 Clammy
 23 "Oh, nonsense!"
 25 Slalom runs
 27 Heavyweight sport
 28 Tune for a diva
 29 10-4 buddy
 30 Chinese dynasty
 34 Kind of rack
 35 Europe-Asia divider
 36 Lahore language
 37 Roofing piece
 38 Grant and Irving
 40 Phrasings
 41 Catch for speeding
 43 Pay attention
 44 How-to books
 45 Sugar trees
 47 Job-ad letters
 48 Good, to Pedro
 49 Broken mirrors, maybe
 50 Pry
 52 Baby sitter's bane
 53 Wizened
 55 McCartney's "-- People"
 56 Elvis' daughter
 57 Disney CEO Bob --
 58 Risk it
 61 Went first
Tags:Crossword
 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe