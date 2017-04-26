Crossword puzzle answers: April 27, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 27, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Litter 6 Chip in 10 Those guys 14 Agave 15 On -- -- with 16 Red on the inside 17 Go biking 18 Chevalier musical 19 Mine and thine 20 Custody 22 Adds up 24 Go right 26 Made catty remarks 27 Perfumed pouches 31 Language suffix 32 Built-up 33 Pipe down! 36 Ms. Hagen of films 39 Bearing 40 Puts on 41 Do a barber's job 42 Boathouse gear 43 Shade-loving plant 44 In a crazy way 45 Damage the finish 46 "20,000 -- Under the Sea" 48 Lumber 51 Solomon, to David 52 Rustics 54 Big name in geometry 59 Lurch 60 Eggnog time 62 Pablo's girl 63 Klein of fashion 64 Hurt in the bullring 65 Hard-luck case 66 Fling 67 Zipped along 68 Nab