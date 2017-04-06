Crossword puzzle answers: April 7, 2017

ACROSS 1 Bothersome sort 5 Urged, with "on" 10 Responds 14 "Miami Vice" cop 15 Babble on 16 Mr. Atkins of country music 17 Goddess's statue 18 Drab, as colors 19 Moon ring 20 Big-hearted 22 -- Khan 23 Frisk about 24 Spanish noblemen 26 Wanted-poster word 29 Screams (2 wds.) 33 Far-reaching view 34 Dry white wine 35 Any ship 36 Equal to the task 37 Cut of beef 38 Slant 39 Umbrage 40 Scare badly 41 Walrus hunter 42 Some from the Baltics 44 Ill-humored 45 Pinnacle 46 Very thin model 48 Rings up 51 Scuffed along 55 Jai -- 56 Sand unit 58 Mark's successor 59 Retina cells 60 Coat for a house 61 Nasty mood 62 Bad-mannered 63 Monica of tennis 64 Capture