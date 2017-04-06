 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 7, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 07, 2017 | Updated : April 08, 2017
ACROSS

 1 Bothersome sort
 5 Urged, with "on"
 10 Responds
 14 "Miami Vice" cop
 15 Babble on
 16 Mr. Atkins of country music
 17 Goddess's statue
 18 Drab, as colors
 19 Moon ring
 20 Big-hearted
 22 -- Khan
 23 Frisk about
 24 Spanish noblemen
 26 Wanted-poster word
 29 Screams (2 wds.)
 33 Far-reaching view
 34 Dry white wine
 35 Any ship
 36 Equal to the task
 37 Cut of beef
 38 Slant
 39 Umbrage
 40 Scare badly
 41 Walrus hunter
 42 Some from the Baltics
 44 Ill-humored
 45 Pinnacle
 46 Very thin model
 48 Rings up
 51 Scuffed along
 55 Jai --
 56 Sand unit
 58 Mark's successor
 59 Retina cells
 60 Coat for a house
 61 Nasty mood
 62 Bad-mannered
 63 Monica of tennis
 64 Capture
DOWN 
 1 Math subj.
 2 Broad-based
 3 Computer graphic
 4 Put up with
 5 -- Downs (racetrack)
 6 Cluster
 7 Schmoozes
 8 Dog days in Dijon
 9 "-- Rosenkavalier"
 10 Downhiller's run
 11 Whale chaser
 12 Football cheer
 13 Ancient colonnade
 21 Sub -- (secretly)
 22 -- -jerk reaction
 24 Enjoy a pint
 25 Ape a pig
 26 Do the trick
 27 Virgo's neighbor
 28 Archipelago dot
 29 Great disorder
 30 Willow shoot
 31 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.)
 32 Peevish
 34 Avignon's river
 37 Canned meat
 38 Most deceitful
 40 Incites Rover
 41 Get real! (2 wds.)
 43 Bag
 46 Bellyache
 47 Cousins' moms
 48 "It Walks by Night" author
 49 Baseball family name
 50 Alan or Cheryl
 51 Lift anchor
 52 Green moth
 53 Mr. Satie
 54 Be overfond
 56 JAMA readers
 57 -- Dawn Chong
Latest News



 

