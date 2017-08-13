Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: August 14, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 9, 2017.

 

ACROSS

1 Town near Chicago
 5 Receded
 10 Really shake up
 14 Toast topper
 15 Polynesian language
 16 Field of study
 17 French wine region
 19 Dollar fraction
 20 Tenet
 21 -- take forever
 22 Type of clock
 24 Sanctify
 26 Cagers' org.
 27 Customs
 30 Tie pattern
 34 Tailors' needs
 35 Clenched hand
 36 Clean the deck
 38 B'way posting
 39 Rabbit
 40 Period
 41 Tune
 43 Kind of moth
 44 Parachute parts
 46 Prosperity
 48 Frothy dessert
 49 NBC rival
 50 Cook in embers
 52 Hit
 55 Devotee
 56 Luau dish
 59 Tien Shan range (var.)
 60 Violent eruptions
 63 Loft locale
 64 Up and about
 65 Water, in Baja
 66 Doe's mate
 67 Moves about
 68 Curious
 

DOWN 
 1 Asian desert
 2 Pub orders
 3 Juice a grapefruit
 4 Pay as -- go
 5 Overdoes a role
 6 Loses hair
 7 Jungle crusher
 8 Speed-skater -- Heiden
 9 Lack of accord
 10 Wild dogs
 11 Black-and-white snack
 12 TV host Jay --
 13 Make lacework
 18 Spurns a lover
 23 TV network
 24 Corn crib
 25 Fishing lure
 27 Snake's warning
 28 Traffic indicator
 29 Daniel or Debby
 31 Disoriented
 32 Pitchers
 33 Lawns
 35 Tea time, perhaps
 37 Headquarters
 39 Zills, for example
 42 Conspicuous
 44 Expenses
 45 -- of bounds
 47 Hoover's org.
 48 Stoneworkers
 51 OPEC vessel
 52 Lath
 53 "GWTW" plantation
 54 Way out
 56 Comic swamp critter
 57 Heavy burden
 58 "-- --, old chap"
 59 Sit-up targets
 61 Tire pressure meas.
 62 John, in Glasgow

 

By
Metro Games
 Published : August 14, 2017 | Updated : August 14, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News
 
Trending