Crossword puzzle answers: August 7, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 7, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Sporty car 6 Middies' sch. 10 Ancient barbarian 14 Posh hotel lobbies 15 "Hud" Oscar-winner 16 Reflection of sound 17 Thresholds 18 Hornet kin 19 Light in a tube 20 Attacker 22 Flirt with 23 Phobia 24 Pined for 26 Going by 29 Amigo 30 Start of a bray 31 Oak or pine 32 Dribble 36 Painter -- Chagall 38 -- Jones Average 40 Put on the block 41 "Becket" actor 44 Name in fashion 47 Tattoo word 48 Crackpot 49 Surround 51 Fissure 55 SEATO counterpart 56 Tropical fruits 57 Revoked 62 Noted lab assistant 63 Tizzy 64 Ebbets Field great 65 Fishing gear 66 In this place 67 Clear data 68 Unbounded joy 69 Cal Tech grad 70 Banana oil, e.g.
DOWN 1 Pedro's house 2 Elevator inventor 3 WWW addresses 4 Rice entrees 5 Least involved 6 Not alerted 7 Connery of 007 fame 8 Ill-tempered 9 Peak for Heidi 10 Lavish 11 Vast expanse 12 Chooser's word 13 Made sharp 21 Den 22 Poi source 25 Flow back 26 Sphagnum moss 27 Flying prefix 28 Rock shop curiosity 30 RN employer 33 Verne's skipper 34 Hoof-on-pavement sound 35 Horror-flick street 37 Talk 39 Grain separator 42 Alvarez or Bunuel 43 Yada yada ... 45 Face shape 46 Condo buyer, maybe 50 Bad bets 51 Adhere closely 52 Supergiant in Orion 53 Chew the scenery 54 Gnawed away 58 Broken-off glacier 59 Solar radiation 60 Latin I verb 61 Big bucks? 63 Haggard novel