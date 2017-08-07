Crossword puzzle answers: August 7, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

ACROSS 1 Sporty car 6 Middies' sch. 10 Ancient barbarian 14 Posh hotel lobbies 15 "Hud" Oscar-winner 16 Reflection of sound 17 Thresholds 18 Hornet kin 19 Light in a tube 20 Attacker 22 Flirt with 23 Phobia 24 Pined for 26 Going by 29 Amigo 30 Start of a bray 31 Oak or pine 32 Dribble 36 Painter -- Chagall 38 -- Jones Average 40 Put on the block 41 "Becket" actor 44 Name in fashion 47 Tattoo word 48 Crackpot 49 Surround 51 Fissure 55 SEATO counterpart 56 Tropical fruits 57 Revoked 62 Noted lab assistant 63 Tizzy 64 Ebbets Field great 65 Fishing gear 66 In this place 67 Clear data 68 Unbounded joy 69 Cal Tech grad 70 Banana oil, e.g.