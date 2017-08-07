Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: August 7, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 7, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Sporty car
 6 Middies' sch.
 10 Ancient barbarian
 14 Posh hotel lobbies
 15 "Hud" Oscar-winner
 16 Reflection of sound
 17 Thresholds
 18 Hornet kin
 19 Light in a tube
 20 Attacker
 22 Flirt with
 23 Phobia
 24 Pined for
 26 Going by
 29 Amigo
 30 Start of a bray
 31 Oak or pine
 32 Dribble
 36 Painter -- Chagall
 38 -- Jones Average
 40 Put on the block
 41 "Becket" actor
 44 Name in fashion
 47 Tattoo word
 48 Crackpot
 49 Surround
 51 Fissure
 55 SEATO counterpart
 56 Tropical fruits
 57 Revoked
 62 Noted lab assistant
 63 Tizzy
 64 Ebbets Field great
 65 Fishing gear
 66 In this place
 67 Clear data
 68 Unbounded joy
 69 Cal Tech grad
 70 Banana oil, e.g.
 

DOWN 
 1 Pedro's house
 2 Elevator inventor
 3 WWW addresses
 4 Rice entrees
 5 Least involved
 6 Not alerted
 7 Connery of 007 fame
 8 Ill-tempered
 9 Peak for Heidi
 10 Lavish
 11 Vast expanse
 12 Chooser's word
 13 Made sharp
 21 Den
 22 Poi source
 25 Flow back
 26 Sphagnum moss
 27 Flying prefix
 28 Rock shop curiosity
 30 RN employer
 33 Verne's skipper
 34 Hoof-on-pavement sound
 35 Horror-flick street
 37 Talk
 39 Grain separator
 42 Alvarez or Bunuel
 43 Yada yada ...
 45 Face shape
 46 Condo buyer, maybe
 50 Bad bets
 51 Adhere closely
 52 Supergiant in Orion
 53 Chew the scenery
 54 Gnawed away
 58 Broken-off glacier
 59 Solar radiation
 60 Latin I verb
 61 Big bucks?
 63 Haggard novel

 

By
Metro Games
 Published : August 07, 2017 | Updated : August 07, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
