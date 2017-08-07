Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: August 8, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 8, 2017.

 

ACROSS

1 Large lizard
 5 Rattle
 10 Watch pockets
 14 Valhalla host
 15 Trojan War cause
 16 Mayberry kid
 17 Earthenware jar
 18 Ticket info
 19 Room price
 20 Vendors
 22 Classified
 24 Clean the pots
 25 Fizzy drinks
 26 Cook over charcoal
 28 Nap
 32 Words from Scrooge
 35 Beery or Webster
 37 Low scores
 38 -- of Base
 39 Shake
 41 Famous mummy
 42 Shoplifter
 44 Senor's son
 45 Early movie vamp
 46 Recluse
 48 -- Lee Masters
 50 Pipe wood
 52 Put in office
 55 Used tire
 58 NFL player
 60 Length x width
 61 Punjab potentate
 63 Cupola
 64 Catchall abbreviation
 65 Banded quartz
 66 Cable channel
 67 Football's -- Rozelle
 68 Garment maker
 69 Marsh grass
 

DOWN 
1 Not bad
 2 Doesn't do much
 3 Purple hue
 4 Similar things
 5 Blackening
 6 Garlands
 7 Hirt and Gore
 8 String quartet member
 9 Prepares dough
 10 Read palms
 11 Silica mineral
 12 Seize with the teeth
 13 Bird food
 21 Setting of Swed. and Switz.
 23 Pool-table surface
 25 Grayer
 27 Kind of chop
 29 Mlle. in Barcelona
 30 -- de France
 31 Film terrier
 32 Hot soak
 33 Yearn for
 34 Beneficiary
 36 Farm worker
 39 Eager
 40 As one
 43 Warm greeting
 45 Animal raiser
 47 Coronets
 49 Yeasty brew
 51 "Haste makes waste," e.g.
 53 Lock up
 54 City near Phoenix
 55 Boat runway
 56 Cleveland's lake
 57 Put a toe in the water
 58 Overfeed
 59 Split in two
 62 Talk, talk, talk

 

By
Metro Games
 Published : August 08, 2017 | Updated : August 08, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News
 
Trending