Crossword puzzle answers: August 8, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 8, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Large lizard 5 Rattle 10 Watch pockets 14 Valhalla host 15 Trojan War cause 16 Mayberry kid 17 Earthenware jar 18 Ticket info 19 Room price 20 Vendors 22 Classified 24 Clean the pots 25 Fizzy drinks 26 Cook over charcoal 28 Nap 32 Words from Scrooge 35 Beery or Webster 37 Low scores 38 -- of Base 39 Shake 41 Famous mummy 42 Shoplifter 44 Senor's son 45 Early movie vamp 46 Recluse 48 -- Lee Masters 50 Pipe wood 52 Put in office 55 Used tire 58 NFL player 60 Length x width 61 Punjab potentate 63 Cupola 64 Catchall abbreviation 65 Banded quartz 66 Cable channel 67 Football's -- Rozelle 68 Garment maker 69 Marsh grass
DOWN 1 Not bad 2 Doesn't do much 3 Purple hue 4 Similar things 5 Blackening 6 Garlands 7 Hirt and Gore 8 String quartet member 9 Prepares dough 10 Read palms 11 Silica mineral 12 Seize with the teeth 13 Bird food 21 Setting of Swed. and Switz. 23 Pool-table surface 25 Grayer 27 Kind of chop 29 Mlle. in Barcelona 30 -- de France 31 Film terrier 32 Hot soak 33 Yearn for 34 Beneficiary 36 Farm worker 39 Eager 40 As one 43 Warm greeting 45 Animal raiser 47 Coronets 49 Yeasty brew 51 "Haste makes waste," e.g. 53 Lock up 54 City near Phoenix 55 Boat runway 56 Cleveland's lake 57 Put a toe in the water 58 Overfeed 59 Split in two 62 Talk, talk, talk