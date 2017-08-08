Crossword puzzle answers: August 9, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 9, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Latin 101 word 5 Fast-growing vine 10 "Free Willy" whale 14 Heart 15 Pungent veggie 16 Turns right 17 Travel preference 18 Curly coifs 19 Youngsters 20 Form the foundation of 22 Short-order fare 24 Nanny -- 25 Bridge support 26 Prizes 29 Kind of lineup (hyph.) 33 Festivals 34 Headquartered 36 Popular cruise stop 37 Nature's building block 38 -- up (confessed) 39 Army wear 40 Permanent marker 41 Ties the score 42 To the point 43 Put up 45 Hammers 46 Handed-down stories 47 "Brian's Song" star 48 Be plentiful 51 Altar locales 55 Nickel or dime 56 Orchestra members 58 Medal recipient 59 Luxury fur 60 Moderator 61 "Blondie" kid 62 Broad-antlered deer 63 Excalibur, for example 64 Distance