Crossword puzzle answers: August 9, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 9, 2017.

 

ACROSS

1 Latin 101 word
 5 Fast-growing vine
 10 "Free Willy" whale
 14 Heart
 15 Pungent veggie
 16 Turns right
 17 Travel preference
 18 Curly coifs
 19 Youngsters
 20 Form the foundation of
 22 Short-order fare
 24 Nanny --
 25 Bridge support
 26 Prizes
 29 Kind of lineup (hyph.)
 33 Festivals
 34 Headquartered
 36 Popular cruise stop
 37 Nature's building block
 38 -- up (confessed)
 39 Army wear
 40 Permanent marker
 41 Ties the score
 42 To the point
 43 Put up
 45 Hammers
 46 Handed-down stories
 47 "Brian's Song" star
 48 Be plentiful
 51 Altar locales
 55 Nickel or dime
 56 Orchestra members
 58 Medal recipient
 59 Luxury fur
 60 Moderator
 61 "Blondie" kid
 62 Broad-antlered deer
 63 Excalibur, for example
 64 Distance
 

DOWN 
1 Tan shade
 2 Reddish-brown horse
 3 Extra dry
 4 Wire
 5 Eucalyptus diners
 6 Not qualified
 7 Dreadful
 8 Elephant quarters
 9 Pristine
 10 Gawkers
 11 True
 12 Yield, as territory
 13 Off. aide
 21 Retina cells
 23 Canasta play
 25 Canape toppers
 26 Wide open
 27 Mind the flowers
 28 By oneself
 30 Wedding gown feature
 31 Faced the target
 32 House toppers
 34 Nobel or Garbo
 35 Rural lodging
 38 Works too hard
 39 Tight situations
 41 School near Windsor Castle
 42 Male razorback
 44 Thuds
 45 Stopped for a moment
 47 Shout hurrah
 48 Pinnacle
 49 Seethe
 50 Sty noise
 51 First name in perfume
 52 Tide over
 53 Ms. Bombeck
 54 Before very long
 57 Luxury car

 

 Published : August 09, 2017 | Updated : August 09, 2017
