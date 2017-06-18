Crossword puzzle answers: June 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 19, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Referee, slangily 6 Org. for seniors 10 Silly 14 Expression 15 La -- Tar Pits 16 Arab chief 17 Edgy 18 Apron parts 19 Equal to the task 20 Started a paragraph 22 In a hostile manner 23 Calendar square 24 Russian ballet company 26 Thought the same 30 Yellow fruits 32 Beseech 33 Be accepted (2 wds.) 34 Kitchen topper 36 Equinox mo. 37 Privilege 38 Say it's false 39 Beagle feature 40 Film director Mervyn -- 41 Wield an epee 42 Snoopiest 44 Weighed, as evidence 45 Type of cake 46 Hagen of "The Other" 47 Posh 49 Arranging for 54 Bangs into 55 Rhyme maker 57 New York's -- Island 58 Helm position 59 Khayyam or Sharif 60 -- Lee Masters 61 Frontier, once 62 Cuba, to Castro 63 Handle (2 wds.)