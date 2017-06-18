Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: June 19, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : June 19, 2017 | Updated : June 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 19, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Referee, slangily
 6 Org. for seniors
 10 Silly
 14 Expression
 15 La -- Tar Pits
 16 Arab chief
 17 Edgy
 18 Apron parts
 19 Equal to the task
 20 Started a paragraph
 22 In a hostile manner
 23 Calendar square
 24 Russian ballet company
 26 Thought the same
 30 Yellow fruits
 32 Beseech
 33 Be accepted (2 wds.)
 34 Kitchen topper
 36 Equinox mo.
 37 Privilege
 38 Say it's false
 39 Beagle feature
 40 Film director Mervyn --
 41 Wield an epee
 42 Snoopiest
 44 Weighed, as evidence
 45 Type of cake
 46 Hagen of "The Other"
 47 Posh
 49 Arranging for
 54 Bangs into
 55 Rhyme maker
 57 New York's -- Island
 58 Helm position
 59 Khayyam or Sharif
 60 -- Lee Masters
 61 Frontier, once
 62 Cuba, to Castro
 63 Handle (2 wds.)
DOWN 
 1 Rigatoni kin
 2 Paradise
 3 Lash together
 4 Thorny flower
 5 Improved
 6 Friar's home
 7 Needing rain
 8 Civil War soldier
 9 Pops
 10 Minor cleric
 11 Uncertain
 12 Jam-pack
 13 Deuce taker
 21 A little bit
 22 Turkey's neighbor
 24 Bates of "Misery"
 25 Put one's foot -- --
 26 Domed recess
 27 Pick up
 28 Depraved ones
 29 Gourmandize
 30 Fanatic
 31 As of
 33 Earliest
 35 Applied henna
 37 Clarinet need
 38 Dict. entry
 40 Piece of chain
 41 Future husbands
 43 Colorful time
 44 Depot (abbr.)
 46 Too-too
 47 "Pygmalion" author
 48 Deceitful cunning
 49 Clap of thunder
 50 Bump
 51 "Bus Stop" author
 52 Tidy
 53 Pita sandwich
 55 Luau dish
 56 Mantra chants
 

