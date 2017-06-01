Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: June 2, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : June 02, 2017 | Updated : June 02, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 2, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Derrick arms
 5 Ceremony
 9 Wood-finishing oil
 13 Overlook
 14 Jots down
 15 Fringe --
 16 Syrup brand
 17 Buck of "Hee Haw"
 18 Contact via pager
 19 Provides funds
 21 Give -- -- break
 22 Orpheus played it
 23 Smirk's kin
 25 Little kid
 27 Firefly prison (2 wds.)
 31 Cloth sample
 35 Belgian river
 36 Elevator guy
 38 Shake a leg
 39 Turkish title
 40 Prove false
 42 Wee woof
 43 On the up and up
 46 Ding a door
 47 Vague amount
 48 Heavy-hitting hammer
 50 Tall beer glass
 52 Fix
 54 "Fatha" Hines
 55 Kachina maker
 58 Rover's greeting
 60 Oater sounds
 64 Maintain
 65 Egypt's capital
 67 Diner employee
 68 Trout habitat
 69 Sort of wave
 70 A famous 500
 71 Bolted
 72 Six-sided crystals
 73 Hardy lass
DOWN 
 1 Knock-knock, e.g.
 2 Statuesque model
 3 House starter
 4 Cop's contact
 5 Tough -- to hoe
 6 Gossip tidbit
 7 Credo
 8 Elia pieces
 9 Scene
 10 Heavy hydrogen discoverer
 11 Not e'en once
 12 Drop one's jaw
 14 Face-saving measure? (2 wds.)
 20 Squishy
 24 Had status
 26 Elec. measure
 27 Paddock youngsters
 28 First-magnitude star
 29 Custom
 30 Rubs the wrong way
 32 Check for fit (2 wds.)
 33 Whodunit must
 34 Wired
 37 "-- when?"
 41 Alcohol
 44 Thought highly of
 45 Size above med.
 47 Canvass
 49 Passes a bill
 51 Natural resource
 53 Sink hole
 55 -- nelson
 56 Almond-shaped
 57 Chinese pooch, slangily
 59 Bowser's pal
 61 Left
 62 Coal scuttles
 63 The -- the limit!
 66 Like crudites
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 