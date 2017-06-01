Crossword puzzle answers: June 2, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 2, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Derrick arms 5 Ceremony 9 Wood-finishing oil 13 Overlook 14 Jots down 15 Fringe -- 16 Syrup brand 17 Buck of "Hee Haw" 18 Contact via pager 19 Provides funds 21 Give -- -- break 22 Orpheus played it 23 Smirk's kin 25 Little kid 27 Firefly prison (2 wds.) 31 Cloth sample 35 Belgian river 36 Elevator guy 38 Shake a leg 39 Turkish title 40 Prove false 42 Wee woof 43 On the up and up 46 Ding a door 47 Vague amount 48 Heavy-hitting hammer 50 Tall beer glass 52 Fix 54 "Fatha" Hines 55 Kachina maker 58 Rover's greeting 60 Oater sounds 64 Maintain 65 Egypt's capital 67 Diner employee 68 Trout habitat 69 Sort of wave 70 A famous 500 71 Bolted 72 Six-sided crystals 73 Hardy lass