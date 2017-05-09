 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 10, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 10, 2017 | Updated : May 10, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 10, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Seagoing
 6 Court summons
 10 India and invisible
 14 A-list types
 15 Eatery fare
 16 Crossbow arrow
 17 Fencers' blades
 18 Freedom org.
 19 -- fixe
 20 Way to float
 22 Look as if
 23 Big galoots
 24 Quilting social
 26 Uses a compass
 30 Wood cutters
 34 Reels in
 35 Masculine principle
 36 Ray gun blast
 37 Burrows
 38 Fetch
 40 Happy rumble
 41 Paul Anka's "-- Beso"
 42 Brace
 43 Mandalay's locale
 44 Good-as-new tire
 46 Most trim
 48 Aardvark prey
 49 Swedish import
 50 Like some horses
 53 For the most part (2 wds.)
 59 LP player (hyph.)
 60 Staff member
 61 Flexible
 62 Pet shop sounds
 63 Form 1040 experts
 64 Willow shoot
 65 Chicken wire
 66 Superman's alias
 67 "Cape Fear" star
DOWN 
 1 Must have
 2 Brand for Bowser
 3 Worm's-eye --
 4 Two fives for -- --
 5 Training sessions
 6 Docks
 7 5K and 10K
 8 Cuba, to Castro
 9 Leafing through
 10 Wading birds
 11 Twig juncture
 12 "Fish Magic" artist
 13 Mushroom part
 21 Edge a doily
 25 Turtle-to-be
 26 Of longer standing
 27 Jack up
 28 Gold brick
 29 Mag. workers
 30 Cold mo.
 31 Blue as the sky
 32 Nukes, slangily
 33 No-fat Jack
 35 Small bark
 38 "St. Elmo's Fire" cast (2 wds.)
 39 Towel's place
 40 Knock-knock joke
 42 Corral
 43 Ancient Euphrates city
 45 Pungent root
 46 Most recent
 47 Pig out
 49 Four-door model
 50 Phony
 51 Take on
 52 Switch positions
 54 Ready to harvest
 55 Sushi-bar soup
 56 Water or tel.
 57 Newscaster -- Huntley
 58 This spot
