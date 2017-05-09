Crossword puzzle answers: May 10, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 10, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Seagoing 6 Court summons 10 India and invisible 14 A-list types 15 Eatery fare 16 Crossbow arrow 17 Fencers' blades 18 Freedom org. 19 -- fixe 20 Way to float 22 Look as if 23 Big galoots 24 Quilting social 26 Uses a compass 30 Wood cutters 34 Reels in 35 Masculine principle 36 Ray gun blast 37 Burrows 38 Fetch 40 Happy rumble 41 Paul Anka's "-- Beso" 42 Brace 43 Mandalay's locale 44 Good-as-new tire 46 Most trim 48 Aardvark prey 49 Swedish import 50 Like some horses 53 For the most part (2 wds.) 59 LP player (hyph.) 60 Staff member 61 Flexible 62 Pet shop sounds 63 Form 1040 experts 64 Willow shoot 65 Chicken wire 66 Superman's alias 67 "Cape Fear" star
DOWN 1 Must have 2 Brand for Bowser 3 Worm's-eye -- 4 Two fives for -- -- 5 Training sessions 6 Docks 7 5K and 10K 8 Cuba, to Castro 9 Leafing through 10 Wading birds 11 Twig juncture 12 "Fish Magic" artist 13 Mushroom part 21 Edge a doily 25 Turtle-to-be 26 Of longer standing 27 Jack up 28 Gold brick 29 Mag. workers 30 Cold mo. 31 Blue as the sky 32 Nukes, slangily 33 No-fat Jack 35 Small bark 38 "St. Elmo's Fire" cast (2 wds.) 39 Towel's place 40 Knock-knock joke 42 Corral 43 Ancient Euphrates city 45 Pungent root 46 Most recent 47 Pig out 49 Four-door model 50 Phony 51 Take on 52 Switch positions 54 Ready to harvest 55 Sushi-bar soup 56 Water or tel. 57 Newscaster -- Huntley 58 This spot