Crossword puzzle answers: May 12, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 12, 2017.

ACROSS 1 P.D.Q. -- 5 Sound reasoning 10 Comes unzipped 14 Earthen jar 15 Socrates' hangout 16 "Instead of" word 17 Iffy attempt 18 Sleep phenomenon 19 Ponderosa son 20 Arranges systematically 22 Rides a bike 24 Sandals' lack 25 Angler's hope 26 Port opposite Dover 29 Scuba gear (2 wds.) 33 Fill with joy 34 Go after 36 London lav 37 Word before Angeles or Alamos 38 Railroad switch 39 Rubble-maker 40 Coast Guard off. 41 Yerba -- (old San Francisco) 42 Radium discoverer 44 Grendel's foe 46 Wild shrubs 47 Pipe fittings 48 Dance movement 49 With pluck 52 Talking big 56 Livy contemporary 57 Gondolier's land 59 Newsman -- Abel 60 Wedding confetti 61 Audacity 62 NFL broadcaster 63 Even once 64 Like some communities 65 Boss Tweed cartoonist