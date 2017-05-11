 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 12, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 12, 2017 | Updated : May 12, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 12, 2017.

ACROSS

1 P.D.Q. --
 5 Sound reasoning
 10 Comes unzipped
 14 Earthen jar
 15 Socrates' hangout
 16 "Instead of" word
 17 Iffy attempt
 18 Sleep phenomenon
 19 Ponderosa son
 20 Arranges systematically
 22 Rides a bike
 24 Sandals' lack
 25 Angler's hope
 26 Port opposite Dover
 29 Scuba gear (2 wds.)
 33 Fill with joy
 34 Go after
 36 London lav
 37 Word before Angeles or Alamos
 38 Railroad switch
 39 Rubble-maker
 40 Coast Guard off.
 41 Yerba -- (old San Francisco)
 42 Radium discoverer
 44 Grendel's foe
 46 Wild shrubs
 47 Pipe fittings
 48 Dance movement
 49 With pluck
 52 Talking big
 56 Livy contemporary
 57 Gondolier's land
 59 Newsman -- Abel
 60 Wedding confetti
 61 Audacity
 62 NFL broadcaster
 63 Even once
 64 Like some communities
 65 Boss Tweed cartoonist
DOWN 
  1 Greenish-yellow pear
 2 Palo --
 3 Wearing something
 4 Jungle, to a jaguar
 5 Word on a door
 6 Grimm characters
 7 Hits the road
 8 Novelist -- Levin
 9 Most outlandishly amusing
 10 Clearings
 11 Verdi opus
 12 Clap of thunder
 13 Totals
 21 Pate de -- gras
 23 Diminutive suffix
 25 Safari boss
 26 Media star
 27 Single-handed
 28 Rodeo prop
 30 Too-too
 31 Column type
 32 Big handbags
 34 Upscale cooks
 35 Barbarian
 38 Tarnishing
 41 Male elephant
 42 Pool hall items
 43 Lots and lots
 45 Gardener, often
 46 Hung around
 48 Find the answer
 49 Pierce with a horn
 50 Tel --
 51 Squeakers
 52 A Simpson
 53 Rick's old flame
 54 Barely beats
 55 Cultured fellow
 58 Herbal infusion
