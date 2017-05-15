 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 16, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 16, 2017 | Updated : May 16, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 16, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Drummed
 7 Smog monitoring grp.
 10 Cuba, to Castro
 14 Heated discourse
 15 White Sox org.
 16 Purse-sized bottle
 17 Come into view
 18 So-so grade
 19 Not pro
 20 Blank check (2 wds.)
 23 Ancient fly trap
 26 Microscopic
 27 Luster
 28 Herb in a pickle
 29 Spoiled
 30 Ziegfeld nickname
 31 "Grand -- Opry"
 32 Munich single
 33 Horse raiser
 37 Censor
 38 Turtle-to-be
 39 Popeye's assent
 40 Big Ten sch.
 41 Motorcycle races
 43 Agent
 44 Geol. formation
 45 Hobby shop buy
 46 Poetic adverb
 47 Summer job seeker
 48 Kareem -- -Jabbar
 51 Mensa data
 52 Officious
 53 Opposite of frank
 56 Type of seaman
 57 Ms. Hagen of films
 58 Raw
 62 Eggnog time
 63 Make an antimacassar
 64 Cream-filled pastry
 65 Basilica area
 66 Mao -- -tung
 67 Everest guide
DOWN 
1 I-90
 2 Draw a bead on
 3 Game or season opener
 4 Package
 5 Degas or Cayce
 6 Forest forager
 7 Moderated
 8 Freshman at Annapolis
 9 Explorer -- Tasman
 10 Sir Walter Scott novel
 11 After
 12 Woodworking tool
 13 Sci-fi movie with a cat
 21 Plunks
 22 Out like a light
 23 Mud brick
 24 La Scala site
 25 Mixture
 29 Intolerant person
 30 Young chicken
 32 Uncannily
 33 Least covered
 34 Geodesic structures
 35 -- Park, Colo.
 36 Soupy
 42 Luau strummer
 46 Consider the same
 47 Start walking
 48 Fridge maker
 49 Jazz genre
 50 Hills and --
 51 Greek vowels
 52 Long seat
 54 Mongrel
 55 Tints
 59 Boathouse item
 60 Pinch
 61 Mesozoic, for one
