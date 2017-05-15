Crossword puzzle answers: May 16, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 16, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Drummed 7 Smog monitoring grp. 10 Cuba, to Castro 14 Heated discourse 15 White Sox org. 16 Purse-sized bottle 17 Come into view 18 So-so grade 19 Not pro 20 Blank check (2 wds.) 23 Ancient fly trap 26 Microscopic 27 Luster 28 Herb in a pickle 29 Spoiled 30 Ziegfeld nickname 31 "Grand -- Opry" 32 Munich single 33 Horse raiser 37 Censor 38 Turtle-to-be 39 Popeye's assent 40 Big Ten sch. 41 Motorcycle races 43 Agent 44 Geol. formation 45 Hobby shop buy 46 Poetic adverb 47 Summer job seeker 48 Kareem -- -Jabbar 51 Mensa data 52 Officious 53 Opposite of frank 56 Type of seaman 57 Ms. Hagen of films 58 Raw 62 Eggnog time 63 Make an antimacassar 64 Cream-filled pastry 65 Basilica area 66 Mao -- -tung 67 Everest guide