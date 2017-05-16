 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
Metro Games
 Published : May 17, 2017 | Updated : May 17, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 17, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Winter Palace resident
 5 Fray
 10 Stole, perhaps
 14 Cronyn of "Cocoon"
 15 Split to join
 16 Paperless exam
 17 Lotion additive
 18 Type of parking
 19 Grind, maybe
 20 Gem which doesn't sparkle
 22 Kayak cousin
 23 Website
 24 Zippy's word
 25 First-aid devices
 29 Office computer
 33 Pens
 34 Twelve, maybe
 36 It can hide a bed
 37 Elev.
 38 -- out (culls)
 39 P.O. service
 40 Spy -- Hari
 42 Lifesaver
 43 Late bloomer
 45 More arrogant
 47 Genuine
 49 Large cask
 50 Compass pt.
 51 Border state
 54 Strongly motivate
 60 Average (hyph.)
 61 Turkey neighbor
 62 Cat's-paw
 63 Cracked
 64 More than asked
 65 Jedi ally
 66 The Keystone --
 67 Legendary pioneer
 68 Pond makers
DOWN 
 1 -- does it!
 2 Kirk's helmsman
 3 Roman love god
 4 Supply new gear
 5 Coup
 6 Jai --
 7 Encyc. sections
 8 Dueler's weapon
 9 -- on (pretend)
 10 Punk hairdos
 11 Tailor's need
 12 Metric prefix
 13 Swiss painter Paul --
 21 Earns homophone
 22 IBM and GE
 24 Has a hankering
 25 Rascal
 26 Type of bear
 27 State-run game
 28 Deride
 29 Extinct birds
 30 Nut cake
 31 Bid
 32 Tijuana dad
 35 Donne's "done"
 38 Timely question
 41 Royalty receivers
 43 Governess in Siam
 44 Fragrant
 46 Half a double date
 48 Attack
 51 Baroness Karen
 52 Karate studio
 53 Right now!
 54 Pita treat
 55 Medea sailed on her
 56 Claim on property
 57 Where Keokuk is
 58 Kind of lens
 59 Wapitis
 61 Long sandwich
Tags:Crossword
