Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 17, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Winter Palace resident 5 Fray 10 Stole, perhaps 14 Cronyn of "Cocoon" 15 Split to join 16 Paperless exam 17 Lotion additive 18 Type of parking 19 Grind, maybe 20 Gem which doesn't sparkle 22 Kayak cousin 23 Website 24 Zippy's word 25 First-aid devices 29 Office computer 33 Pens 34 Twelve, maybe 36 It can hide a bed 37 Elev. 38 -- out (culls) 39 P.O. service 40 Spy -- Hari 42 Lifesaver 43 Late bloomer 45 More arrogant 47 Genuine 49 Large cask 50 Compass pt. 51 Border state 54 Strongly motivate 60 Average (hyph.) 61 Turkey neighbor 62 Cat's-paw 63 Cracked 64 More than asked 65 Jedi ally 66 The Keystone -- 67 Legendary pioneer 68 Pond makers