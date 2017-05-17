Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 18, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Ration out 5 Traffic cone 10 Ten-four buddy 14 Mo. expense 15 Caribbean nation 16 Bait 17 Type of survivor 18 Shuttle course 19 Radius companion 20 What bread needs to be 22 Mopped up 24 Pinch, in a way 25 Business abbr. 26 Larry, Curly and Moe 30 Embassy staffer 34 Blacken 35 Feigns 37 Speakeasy risk 38 Genesis craft 39 Kennel sound 40 Winter sports item 41 Tall stalk 43 "-- St. Blues" 45 Proofer's word 46 Politico of old Rome 48 Whines 50 Planet warmer 51 Moo goo -- pan 52 Basement sink 56 Horse's "lunchbox" 60 -- spumante 61 Raga instrument 63 Lavish party 64 Dizzy of baseball 65 Raise spirits 66 Wanes 67 Tweeted 68 Cut off 69 Antique auto
DOWN 1 Cologne fragrance 2 School near Windsor Castle 3 Scrabble playing piece 4 Beatles' "-- Rigby" 5 Fly-catching birds 6 House lot 7 Ad -- (wing it) 8 He gave us a lift 9 Scatterbrains 10 Part of a train (2 wds.) 11 Daffodil or tulip 12 Type of eagle 13 Pored over 21 Mr. Hammarskjold 23 Hill builder 26 Duelers' pride 27 Low dice roll 28 Bucket of song 29 More timid 30 More than adequately 31 Social stratum 32 Backpacker 33 Works in the newsroom 36 Road-map org. 42 Gallant 43 Pluses 44 More gung-ho 45 Iota 47 Well-known pharaoh 49 Pearl -- Bailey 52 Gamblers' rolls 53 Cruising 54 Getz or Musial 55 Liver secretion 56 Fortune 57 Ali who said "Open sesame!" 58 Priests' attire 59 Nasty cut 62 Hebrew T