Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 18, 2017 | Updated : May 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 18, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Ration out
 5 Traffic cone
 10 Ten-four buddy
 14 Mo. expense
 15 Caribbean nation
 16 Bait
 17 Type of survivor
 18 Shuttle course
 19 Radius companion
 20 What bread needs to be
 22 Mopped up
 24 Pinch, in a way
 25 Business abbr.
 26 Larry, Curly and Moe
 30 Embassy staffer
 34 Blacken
 35 Feigns
 37 Speakeasy risk
 38 Genesis craft
 39 Kennel sound
 40 Winter sports item
 41 Tall stalk
 43 "-- St. Blues"
 45 Proofer's word
 46 Politico of old Rome
 48 Whines
 50 Planet warmer
 51 Moo goo -- pan
 52 Basement sink
 56 Horse's "lunchbox"
 60 -- spumante
 61 Raga instrument
 63 Lavish party
 64 Dizzy of baseball
 65 Raise spirits
 66 Wanes
 67 Tweeted
 68 Cut off
 69 Antique auto
DOWN 
  1 Cologne fragrance
 2 School near Windsor Castle
 3 Scrabble playing piece
 4 Beatles' "-- Rigby"
 5 Fly-catching birds
 6 House lot
 7 Ad -- (wing it)
 8 He gave us a lift
 9 Scatterbrains
 10 Part of a train (2 wds.)
 11 Daffodil or tulip
 12 Type of eagle
 13 Pored over
 21 Mr. Hammarskjold
 23 Hill builder
 26 Duelers' pride
 27 Low dice roll
 28 Bucket of song
 29 More timid
 30 More than adequately
 31 Social stratum
 32 Backpacker
 33 Works in the newsroom
 36 Road-map org.
 42 Gallant
 43 Pluses
 44 More gung-ho
 45 Iota
 47 Well-known pharaoh
 49 Pearl -- Bailey
 52 Gamblers' rolls
 53 Cruising
 54 Getz or Musial
 55 Liver secretion
 56 Fortune
 57 Ali who said "Open sesame!"
 58 Priests' attire
 59 Nasty cut
 62 Hebrew T
