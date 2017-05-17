Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 18, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Ration out 5 Traffic cone 10 Ten-four buddy 14 Mo. expense 15 Caribbean nation 16 Bait 17 Type of survivor 18 Shuttle course 19 Radius companion 20 What bread needs to be 22 Mopped up 24 Pinch, in a way 25 Business abbr. 26 Larry, Curly and Moe 30 Embassy staffer 34 Blacken 35 Feigns 37 Speakeasy risk 38 Genesis craft 39 Kennel sound 40 Winter sports item 41 Tall stalk 43 "-- St. Blues" 45 Proofer's word 46 Politico of old Rome 48 Whines 50 Planet warmer 51 Moo goo -- pan 52 Basement sink 56 Horse's "lunchbox" 60 -- spumante 61 Raga instrument 63 Lavish party 64 Dizzy of baseball 65 Raise spirits 66 Wanes 67 Tweeted 68 Cut off 69 Antique auto