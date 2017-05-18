 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 19, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 19, 2017 | Updated : May 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 19, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Chevalier musical
 5 Misplace
 9 -- the hatchet
 13 Milk, to Yves
 14 Impromptu (2 wds.)
 16 Two-piece cookie
 17 Gawk at
 18 The "March King"
 19 Yin complement
 20 Tusked animal
 21 Herr, in Madras
 22 Cell parts
 24 Andy's radio pal
 26 Keyboarding error
 27 Curly-tailed dogs
 30 Monitors
 34 Rome's river
 35 Dash
 36 Without any slack
 37 QB objectives
 38 Chowder morsels
 39 Hot spring
 40 Game plan
 42 Road hazards
 43 Willow shoot
 45 End
 47 Anchor cable
 48 Maneuver slowly
 49 Name as a source
 50 Straw roofing
 53 Bad review
 54 Elec. units
 58 Flight prefix
 59 Turn inside out
 61 Rub the wrong way
 62 Fictional rafter
 63 Ointment
 64 Squandered
 65 Park feature
 66 Requirement
 67 Enthusiastic shouts
DOWN 
 1 Messy mass
 2 Othello's betrayer
 3 Arizona "monster"
 4 Repeat
 5 Rodeo gear
 6 Bloodhound clues
 7 Feng --
 8 Daughter of Hyperion
 9 Refuse to buy
 10 Europe-Asia range
 11 Magritte or Russo
 12 Cartoon bear
 15 Gorges
 23 Checkout scan
 25 Deface
 26 Mine cars
 27 Storage place
 28 Buster
 29 Norwegian playwright
 30 Continental drifter
 31 Well site
 32 Delhi coin
 33 Lady outlaw Belle --
 35 Shake off
 38 More than just defeats
 41 Cleaning fluid
 43 Mare's morsel
 44 Rely on (2 wds.)
 46 Resinous substance
 47 Implied
 49 Sculpt
 50 Presidential name
 51 Next in line
 52 Drury Lane composer
 53 Big name in soccer
 55 Runner's unit
 56 Tearful request
 57 Plies a needle
 60 Roomy vehicle
