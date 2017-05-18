Crossword puzzle answers: May 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 19, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Chevalier musical 5 Misplace 9 -- the hatchet 13 Milk, to Yves 14 Impromptu (2 wds.) 16 Two-piece cookie 17 Gawk at 18 The "March King" 19 Yin complement 20 Tusked animal 21 Herr, in Madras 22 Cell parts 24 Andy's radio pal 26 Keyboarding error 27 Curly-tailed dogs 30 Monitors 34 Rome's river 35 Dash 36 Without any slack 37 QB objectives 38 Chowder morsels 39 Hot spring 40 Game plan 42 Road hazards 43 Willow shoot 45 End 47 Anchor cable 48 Maneuver slowly 49 Name as a source 50 Straw roofing 53 Bad review 54 Elec. units 58 Flight prefix 59 Turn inside out 61 Rub the wrong way 62 Fictional rafter 63 Ointment 64 Squandered 65 Park feature 66 Requirement 67 Enthusiastic shouts