Crossword puzzle answers: May 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 19, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Chevalier musical 5 Misplace 9 -- the hatchet 13 Milk, to Yves 14 Impromptu (2 wds.) 16 Two-piece cookie 17 Gawk at 18 The "March King" 19 Yin complement 20 Tusked animal 21 Herr, in Madras 22 Cell parts 24 Andy's radio pal 26 Keyboarding error 27 Curly-tailed dogs 30 Monitors 34 Rome's river 35 Dash 36 Without any slack 37 QB objectives 38 Chowder morsels 39 Hot spring 40 Game plan 42 Road hazards 43 Willow shoot 45 End 47 Anchor cable 48 Maneuver slowly 49 Name as a source 50 Straw roofing 53 Bad review 54 Elec. units 58 Flight prefix 59 Turn inside out 61 Rub the wrong way 62 Fictional rafter 63 Ointment 64 Squandered 65 Park feature 66 Requirement 67 Enthusiastic shouts
DOWN 1 Messy mass 2 Othello's betrayer 3 Arizona "monster" 4 Repeat 5 Rodeo gear 6 Bloodhound clues 7 Feng -- 8 Daughter of Hyperion 9 Refuse to buy 10 Europe-Asia range 11 Magritte or Russo 12 Cartoon bear 15 Gorges 23 Checkout scan 25 Deface 26 Mine cars 27 Storage place 28 Buster 29 Norwegian playwright 30 Continental drifter 31 Well site 32 Delhi coin 33 Lady outlaw Belle -- 35 Shake off 38 More than just defeats 41 Cleaning fluid 43 Mare's morsel 44 Rely on (2 wds.) 46 Resinous substance 47 Implied 49 Sculpt 50 Presidential name 51 Next in line 52 Drury Lane composer 53 Big name in soccer 55 Runner's unit 56 Tearful request 57 Plies a needle 60 Roomy vehicle