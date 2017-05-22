 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 23, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 23, 2017 | Updated : May 23, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 23, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Stir up
 5 Volcano goddess
 9 Now
 14 Lhasa --
 15 Hydrox rival
 16 Large antelope
 17 Aussie city
 19 Revises
 20 Opposite of post-
 21 Ancient colonnade
 22 Faulty
 23 More bold
 25 Theater award
 26 Mr. Turner
 27 Backer
 30 Find repugnant
 33 Express uncertainty
 34 Dust cloth
 36 Decorate gifts
 37 Ice cream and root beer
 38 Glass square
 39 Diamond --
 40 Vacation spot
 41 Fixed the pilot
 42 Unruly curl
 44 Uproar
 45 Ape a pig
 46 Pop's pop
 50 Leading edge
 52 Bump into
 53 Galley slave's tool
 54 Handle with ease
 55 Book of words
 57 "Tiny Alice" playwright
 58 Silver and Howard
 59 Hawaiian port
 60 Pancreas or liver
 61 "Do as -- --, not ..."
 62 Check
DOWN 
1 Gangplanks
 2 Wagner opus
 3 Cays
 4 Tennis stroke
 5 Sulked
 6 Miscalculation
 7 "One For My Baby" singer
 8 Nondiscriminatory hirer abbr.
 9 Crawling with
 10 Popular songs of yore
 11 Rostrum
 12 Busy insects
 13 Fabric meas.
 18 Willow shoot
 22 Roughly
 24 Layover
 25 Winfrey of talk shows
 27 Outlet danger
 28 -- hygiene
 29 Rajah's wife
 30 Belt maker's tool
 31 -- -a-brac
 32 Ring around the moon
 33 Lax
 35 Hear clearly
 37 Bluff
 38 Sean of films
 40 Dazzled
 41 Gaucho's rope
 43 Like some socks
 44 Like an evening gown
 46 Ms. Davis of films
 47 Column order
 48 Abdul or Zahn
 49 Pyromaniac's crime
 50 Plug up
 51 "Fancy" singer
 52 Electrical units
 54 Jokester
 55 -- -Star Pictures
 56 Cousins of "er"
