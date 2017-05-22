Crossword puzzle answers: May 23, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 23, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Stir up 5 Volcano goddess 9 Now 14 Lhasa -- 15 Hydrox rival 16 Large antelope 17 Aussie city 19 Revises 20 Opposite of post- 21 Ancient colonnade 22 Faulty 23 More bold 25 Theater award 26 Mr. Turner 27 Backer 30 Find repugnant 33 Express uncertainty 34 Dust cloth 36 Decorate gifts 37 Ice cream and root beer 38 Glass square 39 Diamond -- 40 Vacation spot 41 Fixed the pilot 42 Unruly curl 44 Uproar 45 Ape a pig 46 Pop's pop 50 Leading edge 52 Bump into 53 Galley slave's tool 54 Handle with ease 55 Book of words 57 "Tiny Alice" playwright 58 Silver and Howard 59 Hawaiian port 60 Pancreas or liver 61 "Do as -- --, not ..." 62 Check