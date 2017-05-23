Crossword puzzle answers: May 24, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 24, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Uses a microwave 5 Penicillin, e.g. 9 Took steps 14 Water or tel. 15 Waikiki setting 16 Diver's hazard 17 Solitary 18 Present 19 Martini garnish 20 Without help 22 Blurred 24 Lawn 26 Financial mag 27 Popeye's tattoo 30 Bluegrass State 35 Shoulder muscles 36 Give up land 37 Decorated tinware 38 Between pi and sigma 39 Least speedy 42 Narrow inlet 43 Assns. 45 In a dead heat 46 Grace enders 48 Easy pickings 50 Cauliflower bud 51 Late actress Mary -- 52 Faint with pleasure 54 Hoopla 58 Curl 62 Hang -- -- (turn) 63 Simon or Diamond 65 Pledge 66 Long scarf 67 Social outing 68 Occupation 69 Slightly tinted 70 Took legal action 71 Command to a dog
DOWN 1 Miniseries "Shaka --" 2 Egyptian god 3 -- colada 4 -- of hand 5 Turn down a page (hyph.) 6 Attacks 7 TV band 8 Cleans fish 9 Total, say 10 Slice of ham (2 wds.) 11 Math subj. 12 Roof projection 13 Did Easter eggs 21 Smelting waste 23 Back to the salt -- 25 Barbecue spits 27 -- -- in the bucket 28 Hindu statesman 29 Thick-soled footwear 31 Paradise 32 Kitchen tool 33 "Soapdish" actor 34 Baker's buy 36 Small bay 40 Crowbar 41 Eagle's gripper 44 Prepare to deal 47 Genghis Khan's people 49 Spouted rhetoric 50 Villain's lament 53 Correspond 54 Rapid 55 Choir member 56 Diner sign 57 Puts a stop to 59 Milk, to Yves 60 Volcano in Sicily 61 Not we 64 -- de cologne