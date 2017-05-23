 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: May 24, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 24, 2017 | Updated : May 24, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 24, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Uses a microwave
 5 Penicillin, e.g.
 9 Took steps
 14 Water or tel.
 15 Waikiki setting
 16 Diver's hazard
 17 Solitary
 18 Present
 19 Martini garnish
 20 Without help
 22 Blurred
 24 Lawn
 26 Financial mag
 27 Popeye's tattoo
 30 Bluegrass State
 35 Shoulder muscles
 36 Give up land
 37 Decorated tinware
 38 Between pi and sigma
 39 Least speedy
 42 Narrow inlet
 43 Assns.
 45 In a dead heat
 46 Grace enders
 48 Easy pickings
 50 Cauliflower bud
 51 Late actress Mary --
 52 Faint with pleasure
 54 Hoopla
 58 Curl
 62 Hang -- -- (turn)
 63 Simon or Diamond
 65 Pledge
 66 Long scarf
 67 Social outing
 68 Occupation
 69 Slightly tinted
 70 Took legal action
 71 Command to a dog
DOWN 
 1 Miniseries "Shaka --"
 2 Egyptian god
 3 -- colada
 4 -- of hand
 5 Turn down a page (hyph.)
 6 Attacks
 7 TV band
 8 Cleans fish
 9 Total, say
 10 Slice of ham (2 wds.)
 11 Math subj.
 12 Roof projection
 13 Did Easter eggs
 21 Smelting waste
 23 Back to the salt --
 25 Barbecue spits
 27 -- -- in the bucket
 28 Hindu statesman
 29 Thick-soled footwear
 31 Paradise
 32 Kitchen tool
 33 "Soapdish" actor
 34 Baker's buy
 36 Small bay
 40 Crowbar
 41 Eagle's gripper
 44 Prepare to deal
 47 Genghis Khan's people
 49 Spouted rhetoric
 50 Villain's lament
 53 Correspond
 54 Rapid
 55 Choir member
 56 Diner sign
 57 Puts a stop to
 59 Milk, to Yves
 60 Volcano in Sicily
 61 Not we
 64 -- de cologne
Tags:Crossword
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 