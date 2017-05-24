Crossword puzzle answers: May 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 25, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Same as above 6 Longest river 10 Claims 14 Bad smells 15 Sufficient, in verse 16 Light tan 17 Old keepsake 18 Yahtzee need 19 Detergent 20 Kind of toast 21 Featuring 23 Hot Springs st. 25 Mao -- -tung 26 Cry of dismay 29 Spouse 32 Rudely sarcastic 37 Collected sayings 38 Not apt to bite 39 Wooer 40 Alberta rodeo (2 wds.) 43 Laid low (2 wds.) 44 Grease job 45 Beaded shoe 46 Military unit 47 Grey of Westerns 48 Classroom sound 49 Paul Anka's "-- Beso" 51 Canape topper 53 Pronounced incorrectly 58 Artist Edouard -- 62 Nasty 63 Town near Des Moines 64 Loos or Ekberg 65 Linoleum measurement 66 Good names, for short 67 Undersized pups 68 Student's purchase 69 McClurg of sitcoms 70 T-bone