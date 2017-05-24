Crossword puzzle answers: May 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 25, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Same as above 6 Longest river 10 Claims 14 Bad smells 15 Sufficient, in verse 16 Light tan 17 Old keepsake 18 Yahtzee need 19 Detergent 20 Kind of toast 21 Featuring 23 Hot Springs st. 25 Mao -- -tung 26 Cry of dismay 29 Spouse 32 Rudely sarcastic 37 Collected sayings 38 Not apt to bite 39 Wooer 40 Alberta rodeo (2 wds.) 43 Laid low (2 wds.) 44 Grease job 45 Beaded shoe 46 Military unit 47 Grey of Westerns 48 Classroom sound 49 Paul Anka's "-- Beso" 51 Canape topper 53 Pronounced incorrectly 58 Artist Edouard -- 62 Nasty 63 Town near Des Moines 64 Loos or Ekberg 65 Linoleum measurement 66 Good names, for short 67 Undersized pups 68 Student's purchase 69 McClurg of sitcoms 70 T-bone
DOWN 1 Frosh's digs 2 -- fixe 3 Turnpike fee 4 Primitive, often 5 Movie award 6 Mr. Beatty et al. 7 Monogram pt. 8 Find 9 Pitchers 10 -- Arnaz 11 PC symbol 12 Boast 13 Have a late meal 22 Start up again 24 Retail giant 26 Ritzy boat 27 Walking -- -- 28 Hard-to-find guy 30 Beth and Jo's sister 31 Physicist Nikola -- 33 Tweak 34 Inventory list 35 Extinct birds 36 Build 38 Hosiery shades 39 One-edged sword 41 Sentimentality 42 Large cask 47 Went fast 48 Oil source 50 Be merciful 52 Bradley and Sharif 53 Muck 54 Holly genus 55 Bench or chair 56 French Legion headgear 57 To be, to Ovid 59 Muse count 60 Wonder Woman's friend 61 Job to do 62 Dye container