Crossword puzzle answers: May 25, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 25, 2017 | Updated : May 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 25, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Same as above
 6 Longest river
 10 Claims
 14 Bad smells
 15 Sufficient, in verse
 16 Light tan
 17 Old keepsake
 18 Yahtzee need
 19 Detergent
 20 Kind of toast
 21 Featuring
 23 Hot Springs st.
 25 Mao -- -tung
 26 Cry of dismay
 29 Spouse
 32 Rudely sarcastic
 37 Collected sayings
 38 Not apt to bite
 39 Wooer
 40 Alberta rodeo (2 wds.)
 43 Laid low (2 wds.)
 44 Grease job
 45 Beaded shoe
 46 Military unit
 47 Grey of Westerns
 48 Classroom sound
 49 Paul Anka's "-- Beso"
 51 Canape topper
 53 Pronounced incorrectly
 58 Artist Edouard --
 62 Nasty
 63 Town near Des Moines
 64 Loos or Ekberg
 65 Linoleum measurement
 66 Good names, for short
 67 Undersized pups
 68 Student's purchase
 69 McClurg of sitcoms
 70 T-bone
DOWN 
  1 Frosh's digs
 2 -- fixe
 3 Turnpike fee
 4 Primitive, often
 5 Movie award
 6 Mr. Beatty et al.
 7 Monogram pt.
 8 Find
 9 Pitchers
 10 -- Arnaz
 11 PC symbol
 12 Boast
 13 Have a late meal
 22 Start up again
 24 Retail giant
 26 Ritzy boat
 27 Walking -- --
 28 Hard-to-find guy
 30 Beth and Jo's sister
 31 Physicist Nikola --
 33 Tweak
 34 Inventory list
 35 Extinct birds
 36 Build
 38 Hosiery shades
 39 One-edged sword
 41 Sentimentality
 42 Large cask
 47 Went fast
 48 Oil source
 50 Be merciful
 52 Bradley and Sharif
 53 Muck
 54 Holly genus
 55 Bench or chair
 56 French Legion headgear
 57 To be, to Ovid
 59 Muse count
 60 Wonder Woman's friend
 61 Job to do
 62 Dye container
