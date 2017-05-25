 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 26, 2017

Metro Games
 Published : May 26, 2017 | Updated : May 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 26, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Allot
 5 Diva -- Ponselle
 9 Not chubby
 13 Mideast power
 14 Droops
 15 Come down with
 16 No. on a bank statement
 17 Internet note
 18 Was, to Caesar
 19 Flogged
 21 Admission --
 22 Byway
 23 Yen
 25 Animal that barks
 27 Pulling ahead of
 30 Full moon and half-moon
 34 Wait
 35 New Age singer
 37 Map feature
 38 Name in Beatles history
 39 Hangs five
 41 Dash partner
 42 Toss here and there
 45 Small amount
 46 Bugle call
 47 Scam (2 wds.)
 49 Hide away
 51 Barely managed
 53 Actress -- Perlman
 54 Campus mil. grp.
 57 CSA monogram
 59 Forgo
 63 Pass over
 64 Kayak user
 66 Luau number
 67 Trunk of a tree
 68 Colors
 69 Arab chief
 70 Realty sign
 71 Is, in Madrid
 72 Auditioned
DOWN 
 1 Clock's front
 2 Fierce whale
 3 Resinous deposits
 4 Act gung-ho
 5 Teacup part
 6 Norse king
 7 Farm enclosures
 8 Slumbering
 9 Varnish
 10 Zhivago's love
 11 -- the Terrible
 12 Ration out
 14 Casual shoes
 20 RN stations
 24 Total indifference
 26 Happy sighs
 27 Colorful horse
 28 Make pretty
 29 Pita treats
 31 Egypt's Anwar --
 32 Avoid a big wedding
 33 Hardens, as cement
 34 Pear variety
 36 Later
 40 Drawer fresheners
 43 Ousted
 44 Chinese pan
 46 Student's need
 48 Censure angrily
 50 Legal matter
 52 Sandwich shops
 54 Sticks up
 55 Melville title
 56 Money drawer
 58 Let borrow
 60 Mr. Cronyn of "Cocoon"
 61 Director -- Kazan
 62 Voting district
 65 Ms. Hagen
