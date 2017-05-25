Crossword puzzle answers: May 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 26, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Allot 5 Diva -- Ponselle 9 Not chubby 13 Mideast power 14 Droops 15 Come down with 16 No. on a bank statement 17 Internet note 18 Was, to Caesar 19 Flogged 21 Admission -- 22 Byway 23 Yen 25 Animal that barks 27 Pulling ahead of 30 Full moon and half-moon 34 Wait 35 New Age singer 37 Map feature 38 Name in Beatles history 39 Hangs five 41 Dash partner 42 Toss here and there 45 Small amount 46 Bugle call 47 Scam (2 wds.) 49 Hide away 51 Barely managed 53 Actress -- Perlman 54 Campus mil. grp. 57 CSA monogram 59 Forgo 63 Pass over 64 Kayak user 66 Luau number 67 Trunk of a tree 68 Colors 69 Arab chief 70 Realty sign 71 Is, in Madrid 72 Auditioned