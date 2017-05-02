 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 3, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 03, 2017 | Updated : May 03, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 3, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Uttered loudly
 6 "Hells Bells" band
 10 Falling-out
 14 Synagogue leader
 15 Donahue of TV
 16 Cato's bear
 17 Slide sight (var.)
 18 Ascend
 19 Gullywasher
 20 Business deg.
 21 Compromise (2 wds.)
 24 Old-fashioned curtain trim
 26 Austrian capital
 27 Cookout crasher
 28 Brandish
 30 Traffic sign
 33 Ike's predecessor
 34 Greet, as a dog
 37 Samovars
 38 Golf course
 39 Ancient harp
 40 Toga-party order
 41 Cameos, maybe
 42 Pioneer Daniel --
 43 Car loans
 44 Get spliced
 45 Sacred beetle
 48 Mice and squirrels
 52 Intelligent (2 wds.)
 55 Oola's guy
 56 Swear to
 57 Mark's successor
 58 Love in Venice
 60 Revenuers
 61 Shock the schnoz
 62 -- Cristo
 63 Heavy hydrogen discoverer
 64 JFK landers, once
 65 Asked a question
DOWN 
 1 Charley horse
 2 Macho sort
 3 Girder (2 wds.)
 4 Flow back
 5 Infield
 6 -- -ski party
 7 IOU
 8 Potluck choice
 9 Butchers' knives
 10 Caught a wave
 11 Jumbo shrimp
 12 From Rangoon
 13 Singer -- Tucker
 22 Rescue squad mem.
 23 Floating flower
 25 Cronies
 28 Dwindles
 29 Provokes
 30 Hearty laugh
 31 Spleen
 32 U.K. part
 33 To the -- (fully)
 34 Grand Teton st.
 35 Aleta's son
 36 Right, to Dobbin
 38 Influence peddlers
 39 Prospector's quest
 41 Interpret tea leaves
 42 Night owl need (2 wds.)
 43 Lethargic
 44 Butter up
 45 More than a boo-boo
 46 Nightclub charge
 47 Shack or mansion
 48 Chess castles
 49 High times?
 50 Flourless cake
 51 Burn up the road
 53 Hires a lawyer
 54 Stew over
 59 Meadow plaint
Tags:Crossword
 

