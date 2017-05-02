Crossword puzzle answers: May 3, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 3, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Uttered loudly 6 "Hells Bells" band 10 Falling-out 14 Synagogue leader 15 Donahue of TV 16 Cato's bear 17 Slide sight (var.) 18 Ascend 19 Gullywasher 20 Business deg. 21 Compromise (2 wds.) 24 Old-fashioned curtain trim 26 Austrian capital 27 Cookout crasher 28 Brandish 30 Traffic sign 33 Ike's predecessor 34 Greet, as a dog 37 Samovars 38 Golf course 39 Ancient harp 40 Toga-party order 41 Cameos, maybe 42 Pioneer Daniel -- 43 Car loans 44 Get spliced 45 Sacred beetle 48 Mice and squirrels 52 Intelligent (2 wds.) 55 Oola's guy 56 Swear to 57 Mark's successor 58 Love in Venice 60 Revenuers 61 Shock the schnoz 62 -- Cristo 63 Heavy hydrogen discoverer 64 JFK landers, once 65 Asked a question