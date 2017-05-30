Crossword puzzle answers: May 31, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 31, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Fermi split it 5 Ancient Roman poet 9 Grain for grinding 14 Loughlin or Petty 15 Cameo, maybe 16 German pistol 17 Jingle or haiku 18 -- E. Coyote 19 Flip over 20 Bent forward 22 Frozen plains 24 Latin dance music 26 Chem. or geol. 27 Bogart's love 30 Extracted juice 35 Make laugh 36 Goad a horse 37 Solar plexus 38 San Francisco's -- Hill 39 Proof of purchase 42 Canucks org. 43 San -- Capistrano 45 What allies share 46 Matterhorn echo 48 Tree dangler 50 Rite sites 51 Rail securer 52 Kind of tooth 54 Stalemate 58 Matriculates 62 River rapids 63 Crocodile habitat 65 Cat call 66 Lennox or Oakley 67 "La -- Bonita" (Madonna tune) 68 Where Japan is 69 -- up (on edge) 70 Rough bed 71 Plover's dwelling