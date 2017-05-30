Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 31, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 31, 2017 | Updated : May 31, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 31, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Fermi split it
 5 Ancient Roman poet
 9 Grain for grinding
 14 Loughlin or Petty
 15 Cameo, maybe
 16 German pistol
 17 Jingle or haiku
 18 -- E. Coyote
 19 Flip over
 20 Bent forward
 22 Frozen plains
 24 Latin dance music
 26 Chem. or geol.
 27 Bogart's love
 30 Extracted juice
 35 Make laugh
 36 Goad a horse
 37 Solar plexus
 38 San Francisco's -- Hill
 39 Proof of purchase
 42 Canucks org.
 43 San -- Capistrano
 45 What allies share
 46 Matterhorn echo
 48 Tree dangler
 50 Rite sites
 51 Rail securer
 52 Kind of tooth
 54 Stalemate
 58 Matriculates
 62 River rapids
 63 Crocodile habitat
 65 Cat call
 66 Lennox or Oakley
 67 "La -- Bonita" (Madonna tune)
 68 Where Japan is
 69 -- up (on edge)
 70 Rough bed
 71 Plover's dwelling
DOWN 
 1 Hannibal's route
 2 Whistle sound
 3 Black-and-white snack
 4 Flowering trees
 5 "1984" author
 6 Annuls
 7 Under par
 8 Bug repellent
 9 Quick look
 10 More healthy-looking
 11 Borodin prince
 12 Immunity shots
 13 -- bien, monsieur!
 21 More washed-out
 23 Seize power
 25 Things to consider
 27 Ukulele cousin
 28 Secret romance
 29 Cigar type
 31 Go cold turkey
 32 "The Prisoner of --"
 33 Bygone anesthetic
 34 Wooded valleys
 36 Read a bar code
 40 Touche provokers
 41 Mary -- Moore
 44 Wood in Hollywood
 47 Hassock
 49 Didn't quite rain
 50 Founder of Rome
 53 Water holes
 54 Baroness Karen
 55 Long hair
 56 Stunted
 57 Novelist -- Bagnold
 59 -- -majeste
 60 Superman's girl
 61 Wallop
 64 Equal, in combos
Tags:Crossword
