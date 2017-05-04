Crossword puzzle answers: May 5, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 5, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Joan Baez's genre 5 Raj title 10 Physics prefix 14 Tel -- 15 Harebrained 16 Scrooge's nephew 17 Approached 18 Knight's weapon 19 Discovery 20 Make glad 22 Is enough 24 Asphalt jungle 27 No-hitter king 28 Fairy ring component 32 Me, too! 36 Cuttlefish defense 37 One-time Denver QB 39 Scatter about 40 Icebreaker 42 Ms. Burstyn 44 Sherpa's sighting 45 Stadium levels 47 Graf rival 49 Baron -- Richthofen 50 Shopping frenzy 51 Hissing 53 Puts into words 56 Burger side 57 Talking big 61 Give lessons 65 Karachi language 66 Analyze in detail 69 Montreal athlete 70 Backpacker's load 71 Clean the slate 72 Fanatic's feeling 73 A few 74 Sneakier 75 Ultimatum word