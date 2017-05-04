 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 5, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 05, 2017 | Updated : May 05, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 5, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Joan Baez's genre
 5 Raj title
 10 Physics prefix
 14 Tel --
 15 Harebrained
 16 Scrooge's nephew
 17 Approached
 18 Knight's weapon
 19 Discovery
 20 Make glad
 22 Is enough
 24 Asphalt jungle
 27 No-hitter king
 28 Fairy ring component
 32 Me, too!
 36 Cuttlefish defense
 37 One-time Denver QB
 39 Scatter about
 40 Icebreaker
 42 Ms. Burstyn
 44 Sherpa's sighting
 45 Stadium levels
 47 Graf rival
 49 Baron -- Richthofen
 50 Shopping frenzy
 51 Hissing
 53 Puts into words
 56 Burger side
 57 Talking big
 61 Give lessons
 65 Karachi language
 66 Analyze in detail
 69 Montreal athlete
 70 Backpacker's load
 71 Clean the slate
 72 Fanatic's feeling
 73 A few
 74 Sneakier
 75 Ultimatum word
DOWN 
1 Turn toward
 2 Racetrack shape
 3 Callao is its port
 4 Whine expert?
 5 RSVP word
 6 Collection suffix
 7 Inventor -- Geiger
 8 Bring upon oneself
 9 Stout
 10 Rapport
 11 Clapton of "Layla"
 12 -- Russo, of "Tin Cup"
 13 Bookie's figures
 21 Colleen's home
 23 Novelties
 25 Enameled metal
 26 Caterwauls
 28 Sprays lightly
 29 Nerdy
 30 Hot-dogger
 31 About half of us
 33 Famed fountain
 34 Rocky Mountain range
 35 Unpaid
 38 Pound sounds
 41 Stress
 43 Mr. Diamond
 46 Musical chairs goal
 48 RBI or ERA
 52 Pluck
 54 "Egad!"
 55 Show teeth
 57 Annoys
 58 Hydrox rival
 59 Not know from --
 60 Like slate
 62 Eddie Murphy's -- Foley
 63 IRS form pros
 64 Cavity
 67 Flight dir.
 68 Constantly, to Byron
Tags:Crossword
 
