 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: May 9, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 09, 2017 | Updated : May 09, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 9, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Video-game pioneer
 6 Eaves locales
 11 Harmful
 14 "-- the Barbarian"
 15 "-- vincit amor"
 16 Numero --
 17 Oblong fruit
 18 Former foals
 20 Tokyo, to shoguns
 21 Sorrel or bay
 23 Chili server
 24 Alpine refrain
 26 Faked out
 28 "Take me to your --"
 30 Kings' addresses
 31 Emmy-winning Ed
 32 Is suspicious
 33 RN helper
 36 Opossum pouches
 37 Sings gaily
 38 Crashing --
 39 Tint
 40 Boot parts
 41 Gumshoe's finds
 42 Shipping hazards
 43 Grandma Moses, e.g.
 44 Yellow pads
 47 Formal, maybe
 48 Dragon of puppetry
 49 Heavyweight sport
 50 Square root of IX
 53 Swamp hazard
 56 Temporary gifts
 58 Safe caller
 59 Jazzman -- Blake
 60 Sergeant Bilko
 61 Lisper's problem
 62 Hits the hammock
 63 Aquarium denizen
DOWN 
1 Crowning point
 2 Warty critter
 3 Vexation
 4 Dust collector
 5 Tidy (2 wds.)
 6 Palace dweller
 7 Shaman's quest
 8 -- -- roll (lucky)
 9 Not spruce
 10 Ventures forth
 11 Cake-pan type
 12 Ulterior motive
 13 Wormed the dog
 19 Holm and Fleming
 22 Not 'neath
 25 Inspired verse
 26 Edicts
 27 Fouls up
 28 Mascara target
 29 Hairy twin
 30 Capriati foe
 32 Nail shapers
 33 Cajun country
 34 CEO, often
 35 Squirrel's sanctuary
 37 Stolen goods
 38 Diner sandwiches
 40 Glossier
 41 Bayou dwellers
 42 Paris cop
 43 Jacket part
 44 Close-fitting hat
 45 Grads
 46 Objects on radar
 47 Guys
 49 Nasty mood
 51 No future -- --
 52 Shrink's reply (2 wds.)
 54 "Croc" Dundee's girl
 55 Stomach muscles
 57 Mork's planet
Tags:Crossword
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 