Crossword puzzle answers: May 9, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 9, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Video-game pioneer 6 Eaves locales 11 Harmful 14 "-- the Barbarian" 15 "-- vincit amor" 16 Numero -- 17 Oblong fruit 18 Former foals 20 Tokyo, to shoguns 21 Sorrel or bay 23 Chili server 24 Alpine refrain 26 Faked out 28 "Take me to your --" 30 Kings' addresses 31 Emmy-winning Ed 32 Is suspicious 33 RN helper 36 Opossum pouches 37 Sings gaily 38 Crashing -- 39 Tint 40 Boot parts 41 Gumshoe's finds 42 Shipping hazards 43 Grandma Moses, e.g. 44 Yellow pads 47 Formal, maybe 48 Dragon of puppetry 49 Heavyweight sport 50 Square root of IX 53 Swamp hazard 56 Temporary gifts 58 Safe caller 59 Jazzman -- Blake 60 Sergeant Bilko 61 Lisper's problem 62 Hits the hammock 63 Aquarium denizen
DOWN 1 Crowning point 2 Warty critter 3 Vexation 4 Dust collector 5 Tidy (2 wds.) 6 Palace dweller 7 Shaman's quest 8 -- -- roll (lucky) 9 Not spruce 10 Ventures forth 11 Cake-pan type 12 Ulterior motive 13 Wormed the dog 19 Holm and Fleming 22 Not 'neath 25 Inspired verse 26 Edicts 27 Fouls up 28 Mascara target 29 Hairy twin 30 Capriati foe 32 Nail shapers 33 Cajun country 34 CEO, often 35 Squirrel's sanctuary 37 Stolen goods 38 Diner sandwiches 40 Glossier 41 Bayou dwellers 42 Paris cop 43 Jacket part 44 Close-fitting hat 45 Grads 46 Objects on radar 47 Guys 49 Nasty mood 51 No future -- -- 52 Shrink's reply (2 wds.) 54 "Croc" Dundee's girl 55 Stomach muscles 57 Mork's planet