Crossword puzzle answers: May 9, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 9, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Video-game pioneer 6 Eaves locales 11 Harmful 14 "-- the Barbarian" 15 "-- vincit amor" 16 Numero -- 17 Oblong fruit 18 Former foals 20 Tokyo, to shoguns 21 Sorrel or bay 23 Chili server 24 Alpine refrain 26 Faked out 28 "Take me to your --" 30 Kings' addresses 31 Emmy-winning Ed 32 Is suspicious 33 RN helper 36 Opossum pouches 37 Sings gaily 38 Crashing -- 39 Tint 40 Boot parts 41 Gumshoe's finds 42 Shipping hazards 43 Grandma Moses, e.g. 44 Yellow pads 47 Formal, maybe 48 Dragon of puppetry 49 Heavyweight sport 50 Square root of IX 53 Swamp hazard 56 Temporary gifts 58 Safe caller 59 Jazzman -- Blake 60 Sergeant Bilko 61 Lisper's problem 62 Hits the hammock 63 Aquarium denizen