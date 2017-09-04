Crossword puzzle answers: September 5, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on September 5, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Wordplay 4 Garbage 9 Wallet stuffers 13 Before, in verse 14 Port-au-Prince site 15 Nor'easters 16 Went on the lam 18 Dramatist Henrik -- 19 Provide eats 20 Vendor 22 Keep in thrall 25 Team 26 Semester finals 28 Glittering adornments 32 Type of luck 35 Zillions 37 "Hasta --!" 38 Letter after pi 39 Scare silly 41 Hope or Newhart 42 Heart outlet 44 Viscount's superior 45 Dust cloths 46 Those people's 48 Steel plow inventor 50 Linen color 52 Bake 56 Bending 59 Orange Bowl city 60 Like an acrobat 61 Turn aside 64 Clear 65 Brought to a close 66 Joule fraction 67 Bound upward 68 Set to go 69 Cereal grass
DOWN 1 Dove's goal 2 Cosmopolitan 3 Robin domiciles 4 Insect's middle 5 Dashed 6 Help out 7 Ladder rung 8 Conceals 9 Scene 10 Last word in an ultimatum 11 "Faint heart -- won ..." 12 Job application info 15 In a reeling manner 17 Glitterati member 21 Morse signal 23 Low tract 24 Chew the scenery 27 Famed viol. 29 "Fancy" singer 30 Open-mouthed 31 Shows distress 32 Heck! 33 Yikes! (hyph.) 34 Greater in number 36 Becomes a dad 39 Very thirsty 40 Went by quickly 43 Male fashion accessory (2 wds.) 45 Historical memento 47 Delhi honorific 49 Cure 51 Out, at the dentist's 53 Spud 54 Grinding material 55 Mountain range 56 Shivery feeling 57 Costa -- 58 Mr. Roddenberry 60 Everybody 62 Watchdog org. 63 Showed the way