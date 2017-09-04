Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: September 5, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on September 5, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Wordplay
 4 Garbage
 9 Wallet stuffers
 13 Before, in verse
 14 Port-au-Prince site
 15 Nor'easters
 16 Went on the lam
 18 Dramatist Henrik --
 19 Provide eats
 20 Vendor
 22 Keep in thrall
 25 Team
 26 Semester finals
 28 Glittering adornments
 32 Type of luck
 35 Zillions
 37 "Hasta --!"
 38 Letter after pi
 39 Scare silly
 41 Hope or Newhart
 42 Heart outlet
 44 Viscount's superior
 45 Dust cloths
 46 Those people's
 48 Steel plow inventor
 50 Linen color
 52 Bake
 56 Bending
 59 Orange Bowl city
 60 Like an acrobat
 61 Turn aside
 64 Clear
 65 Brought to a close
 66 Joule fraction
 67 Bound upward
 68 Set to go
 69 Cereal grass
 

DOWN 
  1 Dove's goal
 2 Cosmopolitan
 3 Robin domiciles
 4 Insect's middle
 5 Dashed
 6 Help out
 7 Ladder rung
 8 Conceals
 9 Scene
 10 Last word in an ultimatum
 11 "Faint heart -- won ..."
 12 Job application info
 15 In a reeling manner
 17 Glitterati member
 21 Morse signal
 23 Low tract
 24 Chew the scenery
 27 Famed viol.
 29 "Fancy" singer
 30 Open-mouthed
 31 Shows distress
 32 Heck!
 33 Yikes! (hyph.)
 34 Greater in number
 36 Becomes a dad
 39 Very thirsty
 40 Went by quickly
 43 Male fashion accessory (2 wds.)
 45 Historical memento
 47 Delhi honorific
 49 Cure
 51 Out, at the dentist's
 53 Spud
 54 Grinding material
 55 Mountain range
 56 Shivery feeling
 57 Costa --
 58 Mr. Roddenberry
 60 Everybody
 62 Watchdog org.
 63 Showed the way

 

 Published : September 05, 2017
