When I was growing up, wrestling was easy to follow. In the 90s, we were served a healthy, but dense diet of a 2-hour Monday Night Raw. I say dense, because only the top stars of the day were televised. From Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage all the way down to the Red Rooster and Virgil, they were all famous. Fans of the late 80s-early 90s era of WWF still remember every name on that card, because it was limited. Even prior to that, we were given the occasional Saturday Night’s Main event and...