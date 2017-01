We’re still 13 days away from Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, so now is as good a time as any for us to take a moment and pinch ourselves. Our Patriots are now not only the greatest football dynasty of all-time, but this run now stacks up against the greatest dynasties in pro sports history. In reaching a seventh Super Bowl game, Tom Brady has now been to his sport’s final round more times than Michael Jordan reached the NBA final round. Yes, Jordan went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA...