As you’ve probably read in the news, everything is golden these days … even your lattes. Take a quick look through the #TurmericLatte hashtag on Instagram, and you’re greeted by thousands of beautiful photos of these bright, creamy beverages whose yellow color is derived from their key ingredient: turmeric. Long used in Indian curry dishes, turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, is so popular for its healthy, anti-inflammatory benefits that it’s just as common to find it in hipster cafes as it...