The Patriots went 14-2 in the 2016 regular season while the Falcons went 11-5. The Pats are much more experienced in big games, let alone the biggest game, and the New England defense is considered to be a much more stout unit than that of Atlanta’s. We’re still more than a week away from Super Bowl LI, so it’s still extremely early, but the Vegas line seems to be a little out-of-whack. The Patriots are only favored by three points over Atlanta. “Some may have thought the Pats would be more...