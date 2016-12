The Girl Scouts are celebrating their 100th cookie sales season this year, and with that are launching the new S'mores cookie.

Though classics such as Thin Mints and Samoas are the most popular, according to the Girl Scouts, the organization has added other varieties in recent years, including the Gluten free Toffee-tastic and Trios cookies.

It’s hard to find a person who doesn’t have a favorite Girl Scout cookie, but not everyone can agree on which is the best one. So tell us what you think.