Kelly Rowland gets real about this pregnancy condition

Kelly Rowland is blowing the lid off pregnancy taboos. In her debut book, “Whoa, Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened”the former Destiny’s Child singer talks about everything you’re not supposed to talk about when it comes to the beautiful, err, more like mystifying, terrifying and frankly, at times, gross process of bringing new life into this world.

Rowland doesn’t hold back about the changes to her lady parts (she writes that her nipples “turn into UFOs” and describes her vagina as “loose and floppy”). She also gets into another physical change that no one talks about: diastasis recti. Although you’ve probably never heard of it, it’s an extremely common condition in which the abdominal muscles separate during pregnancy because of pressure from the growing fetus.

The 36-year-old singer discovered she had the condition a year and a half after giving birth to her son Titan (although it most commonly occurs during pregnancy). One day she experienced excruciating back pain and had to skip the BET awards. “I was completely immobilized for more than a day, I simply could not move,” she writes in the book. Her trainer stuck three fingers in between her abs and told her the problem was that the muscles had separated and that her back muscles were compensating for her weakened core.

Dr. Iffath Hoskins, clinical associate professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone, tells us she sees the condition in about 80 percent of her patients.

“Diastasis means separation, and recti is plural for ‘rectus’ [abdominal muscles],” Hoskins explains. “As the pregnancy progresses, there is a stretch on the abdominal muscles. The muscles gets looser, like a stretched out rubber band, and after the pregnancy, they never really go back completely.”

This creates an actual gap between the muscles, that can make the belly pooch out. You can also tell it’s happened if you press two to three fingers on either side of the belly button and feel a space there.

To help prevent the separation of the muscles — and to increase the chance of restabilizing them post-baby — Hoskins recommends strengthening your core muscles, like the latissimus dorsi (located on the middle back behind the rib cage) and the transversus abdominus (that runs along the front and side of the abdomen between the rib cage and belly button). Rowland also did pelvic tilts with her trainer to strengthen her pelvic floor, the muscles that support the bladder, uterus, vagina and rectum.

Stay away from crunches and situps, Hoskins warns. “These are the least likely to help and if anything they hurt. When you’re doing a situp or crunch, you’re increasing your abdominal pressure, tightening the muscle and putting more force on it,” she explains.

Hoskins notes that diastasis recti can also occur in the non-pregnant population. Anything that increases the intra-abdominal pressure can cause it, such as a cyst in the ovary, ascites (fluid build-up) in the liver, or injury to the abdomen.

Birthing babies is no easy business!