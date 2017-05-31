Gum Gum and Kiosked for Test

Nathalie Emmanuel hasn’t been home a lot lately. By home, she means London.

“I mean, my stuff is there, you know?” the English actress tells us. “I’m rarely here. But I am technically living in London.” But traveling’s fine by her. “I can’t get enough of it at this point. There is going to come a time when it doesn’t happen as much. You might as well enjoy it while it is.”

In short, she’s been busy. Since 2013, Emmanuel, 28, has played Missandei, interpreter for Daenerys Targaryen, on “Game of Thrones.” Then she got sucked into the “Maze Runner” franchise. Then she became part of the speed junkie team (sorry: “family”) of the “Fast and/or Furious” series. Starting with “Furious 7” and continuing with the new “The Fate of the Furious,” she’s played Ramsey, a hacker and our heroes' other female team member (after Michelle Rodriguez), who luckily doesn’t have to do any of the driving.

Even though the eighth installment is only Ramsey’s second appearance, Emmanuel says her character’s already a bit jaded by the experience. For one thing, she spends some of the film being hit on, badly, by Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), prompting many close-ups of her rolling her eyes.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, for goodness sake, these silly boys,’” Emmanuel says. “She sort of finds it slightly amusing. She’s probably been getting that for a while now. I quite like the fact that she’s sort of over it — like, ‘OK, guys, we get it.’”

It also shows, she thinks, how much Ramsey stands out from the pack. “She’s there as somebody who is very skilled, who has earned her right to be part of this team. She’s not necessarily connected to anybody else. She’s very independent of them. They’ve all grown up together, and she doesn’t have that history.”