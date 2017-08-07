Citi Bike 'pop ups' coming to the Bronx, Staten Island

The Citi Bike program has 10,000 bikes at over 600 stations and will have 12,000 bikes by the end of this year.

Citi Bike “pop ups” are coming to you, the Bronx and Staten Island!

Motivate, the company that operates the bike sharing company announced on Wednesday pop ups “in response to growing demand for five borough Citi Bike.”

Residents in the Bronx and State Island will have the chance to try out the bikes, ask questions and learn more about bike sharing during six events that will run through the fall.

“We have heard Bronx and Staten Island residents loud and clear—they want Citi Bike in their neighborhoods,” Motivate President and CEO Jay Walder said. “We look forward to introducing ourselves in these boroughs over the course of the next several weeks and bringing some of the fun of Citi Bike while we also educate residents about how Citi Bike works and the benefits of bike share.”

Locals can test ride the bikes, ask questions and get free day-passes at the following events and locations:

The Bronx

Demonstration and test rides at Boogie on the Boulevard, Grand Concourse from 162nd to 170th Street, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10, noon to 4 p.m.

Citi Bike Ride with Bronxworks departing from Second Saturdays at St. Mary’s Park, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Demonstration and test rides at Bronx Summer Fest, Walton Ave between 167th and 168th St, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island

Demonstration and test rides at Fort Wadsworth, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Demonstration and test rides at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center immediately before the Sunset Summer Concert Series, Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Demonstration and test rides Great Kills Park, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citi Bike ride with the Transportation Alternatives Staten Island Committee departing from, St. George Ferry Terminal, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.