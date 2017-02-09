National Pizza Day is celebrated on Feb. 9 to honor the Italian dish that has become an American staple. The best way to mark the day is to order a pie from your favorite delivery place and enjoy a slice (or two, or three, or more).

Accidents happen, but there is nothing like when cheese gets stuck to the pizza box top, slides of the pie or other delivery disasters. Check out the gallery above to see some delivery fails that better not happen to your pizza today!