Celebrities, VIPs and fashion industry titans came together at the Grand Hyatt hotel last night for the the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 80th Annual Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner. The gala celebrated the 2017 Fashion Scholarship Fund class and eight Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship finalists, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships throughout the evening.

The crowd cheered on the eight finalists, selected from top colleges and universities around the country, who were awarded grants for either $10,000 or $30,000 to allow them to further the pursuit of their education and career goals.

Here are some pictures from last nights event.