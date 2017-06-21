Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes at home before you buy them

Amazon has introduced Prime Wardrobe — a new service for Amazon Prime members that lets you try on clothes at home before purchasing them.

When you're shopping in the Amazon Fashion section, select at least three items that are eligible for Prime Wardrobe and Amazon will ship them to you for free in a resealable box along with a prepaid shipping label. You can select up to 15 eligible items.

After receiving your package of clothes, you have seven days to decide what you want to keep, giving you the opportunity to try on something different from Amazon Fashion’s offerings. If you decide to keep at least three or four of the items, you will get 10 percent off of your order. If you keep five or more, you’ll receive a 20 percent discount.

Once you’re ready to return the items you’re not keeping, simply pack them up in the resealable box, attach the prepaid UPS shipping label and schedule a pickup.

If you love to shop for clothes on Amazon but have had some not-so-good experiences with how the clothes fit or look when you try them on, then this new program from Amazon Prime may be right for you.

According to The New York Times, Amazon is expected to become the largest clothing and apparel retailer in the United States, so this new program could put the company in a good position when it comes to e-commerce. The Seattle-based multibillion-dollar company recently announced plans to purchase WholeFoods for $13.7 billion, so it’s no surprise they are trying to change the way we purchase goods.

When will Amazon Prime Wardrobe become available?

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is currently in the beta phase, and the company didn’t say when the service would be available, but you can sign up to get notified when they officially launch it.