There are many ways one might describe Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but fashion-forward is probably not one of them.

Until now.

French fashion house Balenciaga unveiled its 2017 fall-winter menswear collection this week during Paris Fashion Week, and it looks a lot like what we saw Sanders wear out on the campaign trail and in his everyday life.

Chino slacks, sensible sneakers, windbreakers, button-down shirts, baggy suits … you know Bern’s signature look.

Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, even used Sanders’ campaign logo as inspiration for the label’s own logo in the collection.

Like Sanders’ plans for higher education, this is fashion for everyone. (Well, everyone who can afford it, of course.)