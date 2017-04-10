Beaches to visit on the East Coast this summer

These 5 east coast beaches are our top places to visit this summer. We've found vacation rentals in Cape May, Montauk, Martha's Vineyard and more so you can plan your next getaway or family vacation.

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - $99 a night

Myrtle Beach is a classic family vacation destination. It boasts 60 miles of soft sand, live entertainment, famous golf courses, amusement and waterparks and historical sites. Between hours in the sand, there are plenty of arcades, souvenir stands and restaurants to explore as well as one of the country’s tallest Ferris wheels.

2. Cape May, New Jersey – $468 a night

Known for its grand Victorian houses, Cape May manages to maintain a small-town vibe and a quiet vacation atmosphere. Explore activities such as surfing, paddle boarding and sailing along the beach, shop through the Washington Street Mall, tour local wineries and craft breweries or check out the lighthouse, museums and the Cape May County Zoo.

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia - $104 a night

Virginia Beach is home to one of America’s best boardwalks. Stroll down three miles of rides, arcade games, live music, restaurants, shops and more and breathe in the carnival atmosphere. And if that’s not enough to sell you, there’s also beautiful beaches and years of history to discover.

4. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts - $347 a night

Just south of Cape Cod, the Martha’s Vineyard has played hosts to many famous visitors including former president Barack Obama. The buzz isn’t for nothing - the island rich with sandy beaches, small towns and farmland, making it the perfect getaway. Check out the Edgartown Lighthouse, shop through small boutiques and get immersed in the quaint atmosphere that is the Vineyard.

5. Montauk, Long Island, New York - $299 a night

On the East end of Long Island you’ll find the gem that is Montauk. Beaches here are perfect for fishing, beachcombing, kayaking and even surfing. Relax in the sun on sandy beaches during the day and dress up to explore a town full of live music, pubs and cafes at night.

