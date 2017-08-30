Porn site is offering free memberships for college students

Brazzers is offering free porn memberships to college students just in time for the new semester.

The porn site Brazzers.com understands the cost of living for a college student can be expensive and they want to help out by offering free memberships to their website.

The Brazzers “Back-To-University” program offers college students in the US a free four-month premium membership to their website. Just like any other adult site, you have to be at least 18 years old to get access.

The porn site announced the special deal by releasing a short promo video showing porn stars seducing students. The video is safe to watch at work.

To get a free four-month membership to Brazzers, you need to do submit a photo of yourself holding your current college ID showing your date of birth. If your student ID doesn’t show your date of birth, you need to submit a second piece of ID.

The deadline for this special offer is September 5, so it’s probably best that you hurry up and apply.

According to the Brazzers application page, the porn platform is only giving out 5000 memberships and they will notify you if you’re selected.

If the thought of a free porn subscription isn’t enough to release the tension from being a busy college student, the site has another offer that involves a little more work.

If you submit a short easy titled “How Brazzers Will Help Me Graduate,” along with your college ID and birthdate, you will be entered to win a free porn subscription for 25-years.

If’ you’re a college student who enjoys watching adult entertainment from brazzers.com and you also like free things, this offer is a no-brainer. A membership to Brazzers usually costs $29.99 per month for premium access, so you can save about $120 if you sign up for the offer. You can use the extra cash for late night snacks and other things.

Check out the promo video below.

Brazzers Back-To-University free porn promo video