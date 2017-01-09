This is according to a study by Georgetown University’s Center of Education in the Workforce. That same study also found 35% of these jobs will require at least a Bachelor’s degree, while the fast-growing fields of healthcare, education and STEM (science, teaching, engineering, math) also have the highest demands for post-secondary education and training.

Indeed, labor experts believe that the U.S. will be facing a critical shortage of workers in the areas of healthcare, education and STEM in the coming years.

Cambridge College is uniquely positioned to help adult learners advance in these rapidly growing and changing fields. Offering innovative undergraduate and graduate programs, Cambridge College helps students gain the skills they need to be competitive in the global economy, as well as preparing them for credentialing and licensing necessary to succeed in many of today’s careers.

The school has campuses in Cambridge, Lawrence, Springfield, Puerto Rico and Southern California, as well as online, evening and weekend classes. All programs are designed to fit the needs, schedules, and responsibilities of adult learners by offering an innovative educational model that is inclusive, student-centered, and career-oriented. The faculty respects and leverages the diverse skills and experiences of students, valuing the “real life” experiences so many students bring to the classroom.

For example, Cambridge College’s School of Education offers practitioner-centered, graduate programs with an emphasis on addressing the educational needs of diverse populations. Students are working adults, often already in PreK-12 grade school settings, and seeking to practice in a broad range of specializations specific to the high-demand career areas. Another example is Cambridge College’s School of Management that offers several MBA programs, including a specialized Master of Business Administration in Health Care (MBA-HC) program that has been designed to meet the demands of healthcare employers.

Knowing that cost can often be a barrier, Cambridge College works to keep tuition costs low and to provide financial aid to those who qualify. Today, the college’s tuition is less than the cost of the average nonprofit four-year college, and it provides financial assistance to over 60% of all students.

