This app claims the problem with Tinder is too many people looking for marriage

OK Cupid, Coffee Meets Bagel, Bumble, J-Date or (gulp) Craigslist – It’s challenging to find lasting love, but what about love lasting one night?

For many new to the swiping scene, Tinder is considered the booty call app, where one can basically online shop at 2 a.m. for a playmate, but a recent study (conducted by Tinder) found that the infamously hit-it-and-quit-it app has spawned many long-term relationships and isn’t just for a sloppy romp anymore.

A new app called Casualx weeds through swipers looking for Mr. or Ms. Right.

As the name implies, Casualx is not for long-term relationships based on common interests such as long walks on the beach, foodie adventures or being a proud Pomeranian parent.

It’s for finding Mr. or Ms. Right Now.

“Even with something like Tinder or Plenty of Fish, there is an unspoken understanding, but there still tends to be people on there looking for more serious relationships,” Casualx CEO Michelle Li told Metro.

With Casualx, currently available for iPhone users, “people with the same intentions can actually meet similar minded people,” Li explained.

The app is expected to be available for Android users within two weeks. Of the 200,000 users seeking a casual encounter, 150,000 joined right after the March 30 launch on iTunes, Li said.

“We have over 1,000 matches a day and if you’re interested about stats, it’s beneficial for women – 10:1 male to female,” Li added. “If you’re a woman and interested in checking out the market, take a look at it.”

Conceding that nothing is 100 percent, Li said safety is the app’s primary concern. Casualx reviews each profile and although it has the ability to monitor messages, Li said the app will stay out of your inbox unless complaints have been filed or a person has been reported as a problem.

You can post photos to your profile as long as they belong to you and the snapshots adhere to Apple and iTunes’ regulations on nudity… as in, no nudity allowed.

So, what’s to stop someone with a subscription to Bride or The Knot Magazine from cruising Casualx?

“It’s a little bit odd,” Li said. “It’s like if you’re a vegetarian, it’s odd going into a steakhouse.”